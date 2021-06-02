The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is defending deputies who tased a Thibodaux man several times before arresting him after reports that he brandished a gun at a Plattenville gas station.

The May 22 incident outside the Jubilee gas station along La. 70 Spur in northern Assumption prompted complaints from Shane Coleman's mother that deputies used excessive force by tasing him multiple times, continuing to shock him when he was down and knocking him out at least twice.

The concerns aired by Coleman's mother, Shonta Jones, 41, were part of a complex mix of feelings from her about deputies' and her son's actions that night.

Belle Rose man arrested for attempted second-degree murder A Belle Rose man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an attempted murder in a farming region near Paincourtville and Belle Rose, according t…

She said that police in general are too quick to use physical force on Black youth and young men, especially larger men like her son, and she questioned some of the Assumption deputies' behavior once her son seemed to be subdued. But also she said that she was thankful her son wasn't hurt worse in an incident in which her son did flee deputies for a time.

"My son could have been killed that night," she said.

A 'volatile situation'

Videos of the incident posted on social media show both Black and White deputies involved at the gas station, a hangout for local youth. Coleman is Black.

Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for Sheriff Leland Falcon, said the top brass reviewed body camera footage and determined that deputies acted appropriately in controlling a difficult situation with a large suspect who refused to heed commands and ran from them more than once.

In some snippets of the incident posted online, Coleman, 20, can been seen handcuffed, lying face-down on the ground, and surrounded by deputies fending off upset and shouting onlookers.

"We found that in this particular case, the officers acted within the continuum (of force) guidelines and that there is no procedural or personnel violations committed by any officer," he said.

"This could have been a very volatile situation that was handled as professionally as we think it could have been," he added.

Coleman is 6-foot-3 and 370 pounds.

At the time of his arrest, Coleman was also a fugitive from Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies who wanted him on an attempted second-degree murder count. But Cavalier said arriving deputies didn't know Coleman was on the lam at the time.

On Saturday, sheriff's deputies also arrested a Labadieville man, Jamon Deondre Herbert, 27, alleging he taunted and threatened deputies and disrupted their attempts to arrest Coleman.

Herbert was booked on four counts of public intimidation and of simple assault and a single count of interfering with a law enforcement investigation. He is also wanted as a fugitive from Thibodaux police, deputies said Tuesday. He has since been released on $90,000 bail.

Cavalier said deputies expect to make at least one other arrest of someone accused of intimidating officers and interfering with the arrest of Coleman.

'Why is he still getting tased?'

While she doesn't condone her son's refusal to heed commands, Jones explained that her son also has long-standing mental disabilities that affect his decision making.

Jones, a Gray resident who runs a boutique, said her son has since told her he fled because he was getting tased and simply wanted to stop being shocked.

She said he told her that, in another moment, he couldn't respond to their commands while on the ground because he was rendered immobile by the electric charge.

"When you had him down on his back with his hands up in the air, why is he still getting tased?" Jones asked. "You're handling him like, you know, 'Turn over, turn over, I'll shoot you again, hit you again.' They didn't have to do all of that. He was doing what you asked him to do at that point."

Jones has also alleged videos taken of the arrest and posted on social media show a deputy kicking her son while he was handcuffed on the ground, but Cavalier said video posted on social media and body camera video refute the allegation.

"We reviewed the video, and he didn't kick the individual in the head," Cavalier said.

Jones has pointed to social media video — which appears to have been edited — that, she said, shows a deputy kick her son in the head as the deputy, who is White, appears to turn around toward Coleman while he is on the ground.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Different angles

The Sheriff's Office denied a public records request from The Advocate last week for the bodycam footage cited in the deputies' defense. But deputies pointed to another video posted online and shot from a different angle.

They say it shows the same deputy making the same spin around toward Coleman to prevent a woman from getting too close to his body. In that video, the deputy's feet do not appear to hit Coleman's head, deputies say.

Jones said the kick to the head happened in a different moment than the video cited by the Sheriff's Office.

Out on bail over earlier rape charge, Bayou L'Ourse man arrested again in sex assault BAYOU L’OURSE — An Assumption Parish man let out on bail less than two months over a 2019 rape allegation has been accused of another sex crim…

Cavalier, the sheriff's spokesman, also contended Tuesday that the video of the alleged kick that Coleman's mother is pointing to was deceptively edited and intended to portray deputies in a poor light.

In the absence of publicly available bodycam footage, videos from onlookers show sequences of the arrest but leave unclear the timing of events or what may have been left out.

They show deputies arriving with guns drawn and Coleman holding his hands up near the gas pumps.

In other snippets, Coleman can be seen briskly jogging from deputies in sweeping circles around the gas pumps as onlookers can be heard questioning the wisdom of his actions.

Another shows him lying on the ground by a parking bumper and being tased by a Black deputy standing over him, while in another video, deputies can be seen struggling to handcuff Coleman.

The tip-off

Deputies have said the initial tip that led to their arrival at the gas station early on May 22 involved a report of someone in a red hoodie with a gun. They said the tip did not explain what the man was doing with the gun.

Coleman wasn't found in possession of any weapons. But he has been booked on illegal carrying of a gun, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, inciting a riot and other counts.

Officials say they have learned that Coleman handed a gun off to a 16-year-old who was at the gas station when deputies arrived.

The 16-year-old, who was found with two guns, has also been booked with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

In Terrebonne Parish, deputies say Coleman was with a teen boy riding in car from which gun shots were fired Feb. 22 in the Schriever area. A 21-year-old man was hit three times.

Deputies in Terrebonne would not say who they believe the shooter was in that incident. Jones disputes it was her son.

'Expectation of privacy'

In the office's denial of The Advocate records request for body camera footage, sheriff's deputies noted the video captured the 16-year-old also arrested in the Jubilee gas station incident.

In the email, deputies cited an exemption in the state records law that bars the release of law enforcement bodycam footage that violates "an individual's reasonable expectation of privacy."

The incident occurred in a public setting around several other people — who can be seen watching and shouting in social media posts — outside a business located near others on a busy highway.

But, also in the email and in verbal discussions, deputies explained that the denial wasn't, in fact, about the expectation of privacy for the 16-year-old but that they were legally barred from providing identifying footage of a youth facing juvenile charges.

Cavalier said even after the teen's case is finished, the video records should not become public.

Jones said she and her husband went to the Sheriff's Office last week to file a complaint over the deputies' actions. She ended up in Falcon's office, where he refused to accept her complaint or provide video footage of the incident.

The sheriff's spokesman provided a different account. Cavalier said Jones told Falcon she wanted to file charges against the deputies and the sheriff informed her his office wasn't the appropriate place to do that. Rather, deputies said, the appropriate venue is the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Since Coleman's arrest, he has been taken to Terrebonne Parish and booked on the attempted second-degree murder count.