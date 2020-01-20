NAPOLEONVILLE — Bruce Prejean, the Assumption Parish chief sheriff's deputy who admitted to an intimate relationship with a district court judge, has been demoted to the rank of captain over the uniformed patrol division and his pay cut by $500 a month, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

Details on the formal disciplinary action taken by the sheriff with regard to Prejean's rank and pay were not available Monday night, but Falcon in a news release noted that the pay cut is commensurate with what Prejean was earning before his promotion to chief deputy.

The admission this month from Prejean of the relationship with Judge Jessie LeBlanc and the possibility of personal conflict in criminal cases he handled that have gone before LeBlanc in the 23rd Judicial District Court have prompted prosecutors in Assumption Parish to begin reviewing cases back to 2012, when LeBlanc first became a judge.

Prejean was appointed as chief criminal deputy in the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office in April 2017. He had worked before with the Sheriff's Office, joining it in 1989, before going to work with the Louisiana State Police from 1993 to 1996.

Prejean returned to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office from 1997 to 2008, leaving for a short time for a job in the private sector. He returned to the Sheriff's Office in 2011.

Assumption Sheriff's spokesman Lonny Cavalier said Monday that Falcon has not named a new chief deputy and "doesn't anticipate doing so in the foreseeable future."

Twice in recent days, the Louisiana Supreme Court has appointed a temporary replacement for LeBlanc after her family requested a welfare check for her on Jan. 14; she was found the same day driving in the Pensacola, Florida area.

Retired Iberia Parish Judge Edward Leonard Jr. was ordered to replace LeBlanc temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A retired Lafourche Parish judge, Jerome Barbera III, handled LeBlanc's docket on Jan. 17.

