Funeral services will be held Tuesday for fallen East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier, who was wounded six years ago during an ambush targeting police officers.
Tullier's family said Friday that visitation will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Healing Place church on Highland Road. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., and afterward a procession will take Tullier's body to the Evergreen Memorial Park on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. There, a graveside ceremony will be conducted, with full honors.
All services will be open to the public.
The Tullier family on Thursday announced the longtime deputy's death at age 47.
Tullier had been shot by Gavin Long, who had traveled to Baton Rouge in the weeks after the police shooting of Alton Sterling in the summer of 2016. Baton Rouge police officers responding to a complaint about a man with a gun outside a North Foster Drive convenience store found Sterling and during a struggle shot and killed him. The death triggered protests nationwide about police brutality.
In the July 17, 2016, attack, Long also killed Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola. Tullier, who was one of the first officers to track down Long, survived after being shot several times, but never fully recovered. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called him a "true hero" for his work to protect his community.
Tullier's body was transported from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to the Seale Funeral Home in Tullier's home town of Denham Springs on Thursday afternoon. Motorists and others stood by along the 10½-mile route as the body passed, escorted by motorcycle officers and followed by dozens of police cars and private vehicles.