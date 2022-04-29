A former Assumption Parish chamber of commerce official who was previously accused of video-recording adults in bathrooms has been arrested again on similar allegations — but this time involving two minors and two adults, authorities said.
Seth G. Breaux, 28, a onetime candidate for parish Clerk of Court, is accused of video recording the boys and men as they used the bathroom at a truck stop on La. 70 in Assumption Parish, sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Deputies said that they have also seized electronic devices from Breaux's home that contain videos of other unknown men and boys secretly video recorded in bathrooms and are looking for other victims.
Breaux was previously arrested on allegations that he secretly recorded men in the bathroom at a truck stop on La. 30 in St. Gabriel in April 2020 and at the Tanger Outlets Mall in Gonzales in January 2020.
Breaux pleaded no contest in January 2021 to a reduced charge of criminal mischief in the St. Gabriel case. Prosecutors in Ascension dropped the video voyeurism charge in June 2021 after an earlier court hearing revealed some weaknesses in the state's case.
In the latest allegations, deputies received a report about alleged bathroom video recording on Tuesday, claiming that a man later identified as Breaux had video recorded a youth in the adjoining stall as the boy used the bathroom.
Breaux fled the truck stop between Pierre Part and Belle Rose before deputies arrived, but investigators got a warrant and searched Breaux's home in Pierre Part Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.
They seized devices that had video recordings linking Breaux to the initial allegation at the truck stop, deputies said.
Deputies also found similar surreptitious recordings of another boy and two men using the bathroom at the same truck stop on La. 70, deputies added.
Additional video recordings of other unknown boys and men using the bathroom were also found in devices seized at Breaux's home, deputies said.
Breaux turned himself into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Friday and was booked on four counts of video voyeurism and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, deputies said.
Breaux, of the 2500 block of Lee Drive, remains in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on bail of $400,000, deputies said.
Anyone who suspects they have be a victim of similar activity or any agencies that have had crimes of this nature can contact sheriff's detectives at (985) 369-7281 or (985) 369-7574.