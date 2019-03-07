GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Baton Rouge man and two others for their alleged roles in a scam in which a man posed as a religious figure to swindle people out of their money.
Detectives are seeking the public's help in finding Kelvin Scott, 53, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Thursday.
Webre said a man has been calling parish residents posing as a well-known pastor in Ascension Parish, asking for a short-term loan and then meeting up with them to take the money.
The sheriff's Financial Crimes Unit began investigating the scam in early February and detectives have learned that two others were involved in addition to Scott, another man and a woman. Their identities have not yet been established.
Webre's statement does not say if detectives believe Scott is the man posing as a pastor or if it is the other man involved.
Anyone with information should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or text 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Callers can also offer tips to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.