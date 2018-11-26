An abandoned Jiffy Lube building that had fallen into disrepair and become a blighted property has found a new life as an emergency medical services station named in honor of Buddy Amoroso, the metro councilman killed this summer in a bicycle accident.

Several East Baton Rouge officials and members of the Amoroso family attended the Monday afternoon dedication of the EMS No. 12 station in the renovated building at the the intersection of Millerville Road and Old Hammond Highway.

They stood in the bright afternoon sunshine and shared memories of a dedicated public servant — though many agreed Amoroso wouldn't have wanted all the attention.

"When you lose a loved one, one of the things you think about is that you don't want people to forget them," Buddy Amoroso's widow, Denise Amoroso, said during the ceremony. "I just love this building being named after him. But what's most important is that people are not going to forget him."

She also noted her late husband's support of their son's decision to become an EMT, which placed the first responder community even closer to his heart.

Officials said they acquired the building just before the 2016 floods, which prolonged the renovation process.

The new station, which opened last month, houses one ambulance and at least two EMS personnel around the clock. Officials said it will give them a home base with quick access to the interstate and communities up and down Old Hammond Highway.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the project also demonstrates "what innovation can take place with blighted properties." She and other officials pledged their commitment to keeping Buddy Amoroso's memory alive.

"One thing I know about (Buddy) is that he brought people together. He cared about people," said metro councilman Matt Watson. "A building that represents caring for people when they need it most — that is the perfect building to have his name on it."