Six-term Sheriff Jeff Wiley stepped down Thursday as chief law enforcement officer of Ascension Parish and his chief deputy, Bobby Webre, was sworn in as his replacement.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for 34 years and was the longtime jail warden until 2011, took the oath of office privately before Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

The change of leadership happened by 9:30 a.m. Thursday after Wiley had submitted papers to the Louisiana Secretary of State, just hours ahead of his daughter's, Erin Wiley Lanoux, being sworn in as a parish court judge.

Ascension Parish sheriff honored upon retirement Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed Dec. 31 as Jeffrey F. Wiley Day, in recognition of Wiley's retirement as Ascension Par…

In an interview, Sheriff Wiley called the series of events Thursday, the end of his law enforcement career and the rise of his daughter and his top deputy hard to top.

"It's sweet sweet, not bittersweet," he said.

Wiley's resignation, which he has termed his retirement, also fulfilled a commitment that he had made after Lanoux announced she would be running to replace outgoing Parish Court Judge Marilyn Lambert.

Wiley promised he would not remain in the sheriff's office at the same time daughter was holding public office should she win the judge's race.

Lanoux, who defeated Gonzales-based lawyer Kim Landry on Nov. 6, was to be sworn in 3 p.m. Thursday in a ceremony at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales.

Webre, a Republican like Wiley, is planning an inauguration ceremony Jan. 10.

Wiley's departure Thursday means the election to fill the remainder of his current term and the next full term will be held in the fall of 2019. Elections for Parish Council, parish president and other top parish officials will also be on the ballot this fall.

Due to the mandated overlap in the terms of office for sheriffs, Wiley's current term doesn't end until June 30, 2020.

Webre has already said he plans to run to replace Wiley, who has been sheriff since July 1, 1996.

Wiley's departure shakes up the political scene in Ascension Parish, where he was a major player for more than two decades and was credited with modernizing the rural sheriff's office during a time of significant population growth in the parish.

Many political observers have said the passage of a half-cent rural law enforcement sales tax in July 1998, which Wiley promoted, was a key step in the department's current path.

None of the parish's three municipalities pay the sales tax, which supplements the traditional property tax, fee and grant revenue sources the Sheriff's Office receives.

The sales tax, which went toward raising deputy salaries and hiring new ones, now comprises nearly one-third of the agency's revenue, audits say. At the time the tax passed, Gonzales police officers were paid more than Ascension Parish's sheriff's deputies. The department now has more than 350 employees.

The now well-funded agency has continued to expand, engaging in a building program that has added a new full-service substation outside Gonzales and a training center complex in recent years.

With Wiley's urging, parish government also financed a major expansion of the parish jail in Donaldsonville about a decade ago.

Wiley said that in addition to those "measurables," his department has worked to build community trust.

"And, I think we have done a good job at doing that," Wiley said.

Wiley, a hard-charging official not shy about making his views known, has also drawn fire from some critics about his public statements after major high-profile crimes. Nonetheless, the outgoing sheriff has remained a popular figure in Ascension.

When asked, Wiley, who turned 68 on Jan. 1, said it was time "chronologically" for him to step down and said he has no immediate plans for any other public office, though he added he wasn't eliminating anything either.

"I don’t have any immediate plans to do anything except relax a little while and learn how to be retired," Wiley said.