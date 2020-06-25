In its second day of wild weather, Baton Rouge is beginning to see widespread impacts of a strong line of thunderstorms that knocked out power to more than 24,000 Entergy customers.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 24,700 customers were without power in Baton Rouge, with another roughly 5,000 without power in surrounding parishes.

The Baton Rouge area is under a flash flood warning until 7 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service in New Orleans posted on social media that much of the area will see winds nearing 60 mph and was reporting some power poles and tree limbs down north of Denham Springs.

Many Baton Rouge residents saw smaller items like lawn furniture and trash cans being blown around and tree debris beginning to be thrown into roadways.

Thursday's storms followed an already damaging day of weather in the region Wednesday in which a strong EF-1 tornado ripped through the Westminster neighborhood between I-10 and I-12 before sunup.

The twister moved a small pickup from One Calais Avenue to the edge of I-10, it tore the roof from a nearby business and left a tree downed on a home on North Maiden Drive.