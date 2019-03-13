Baton Rouge's mosquito abatement board filed suit against the Metro Council on Wednesday just hours before council members were to convene to discuss whether to fire the agency's leader.

The Metro Council has scheduled a public hearing about terminating Todd Walker, who it hired to lead the office in 2012. Council members Dwight Hudson and Matt Watson have questioned whether Walker is too reliant on contractors, driving up costs.

The Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control Board is asking a judge to keep the firing process from moving forward until its lawsuit can be argued.

In a lawsuit filed in district court in Baton Rouge, the board argued that they alone have the power to fire the director. The council has authority to appoint board members, but not to directly terminate Walker, said Jason Melancon, an attorney who filed the suit on the agency's behalf.

He will have to get special permission from Judge William Morvant to officially represent the board. Many of its operations have been mixed in with city-parish business. It is generally represented by the parish attorney, and the parish finance department oversees its funds, for example, Melancon said.

However, state legislation passed in the 1970s allows mosquito abatement boards autonomy. When East Baton Rouge set up a parish-wide district in 1979, the council assumed too much power, Melancon argued. The system has never been right but hasn't faced a challenge until now, he said.

The Metro Council will meet to discuss the matter in its City Hall chambers at 222 St. Louis Street beginning at 4 p.m.