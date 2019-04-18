BR.knockknockwild0065.082317 bf
Confetti flies at the ribbon cutting at the Knock Knock ChildrenÕs Museum as it opens its doors to the public Tuesday August 22, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The Knock Knock ChildrenÕs Museum will be an inclusive gathering place where families and children of all backgrounds and experiences will interact. The childrenÕs museum itself is an approximately 26,000 square foot facility currently in the final stages of construction in City-Brooks Community Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Its prime location on 6 acres of existing parkland was selected to afford access to all communities within Baton Rouge and surrounding nine-parish area. Knock Knock ChildrenÕs Museum is comprised of hands-on, interactive exhibits called ÒLearning Zones.Ó Anchored in research and evidence based practices addressing all areas of development, the ÒLearning ZonesÓ are designed to create teachable moments that will connect childrenÕs every day experiences to learning. Knock KnockÕs focus is on the development of the whole child with the goal of increasing early literacy skills (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) while expanding knowledge and raising interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) subjects and careers.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Knock Knock Children's Museum announced this week the hiring of a new executive director who'll step into the role May 6. 

Peter Claffey was picked after what the children museum's Board of Directors called an "exhaustive national search" following former director Peter Olson's resignation seven months ago. 

Olson resigned less than two years after the museum opened to start his own consulting company in Minneapolis for people trying to open museums.

Claffey is coming to Baton Rouge from Frisco, Tx. where he served as the executive director for the last four and a half years at Sci-Tech Discovery Center. 

There he oversaw the implementation of new and innovative exhibits and programs, created outreach initiatives and expanded the center's community partnerships, according to a news release announcing his hire. 

“We were very deliberative with our search, and it has paid off for Knock Knock and the community as a whole,” Jon LeBlanc, chairman of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum board, said in a prepared statement. “We were looking for a candidate that not only had knowledge of children’s museums but had a passion for elevating Knock Knock to a world-class destination. We found that perfect combination with Peter.”

Claffey is originally from Connecticut. 

In the news release Claffey said he's eager to hit the ground running at the Knock Knock Children's Museum and "taking this already exceptional museum to new heights."  

