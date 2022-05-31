New specialized life vests designed for fast-moving waters and sonar that helps search flooded buildings for survivors are among the new tools Baton Rouge leaders say will help prepare for what could be an ugly hurricane season.
But the most important precautions are the ones residents can take to avoid making any of that new rescue equipment necessary in the first place, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Tuesday.
Flanked by representatives of nearly every emergency response department in the parish, Broom encouraged residents to prepare now for a hurricane season that the National Weather Service predicts will be "above-average" for the seventh consecutive year.
"The citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish have been through a lot, from the 2016 floods to Hurricane Ida," Broome said. "There's a little elevated anxiety that occurs .... Every time we have a major event, it should prompt all of us to be more prepared."
Broome pointed to the recent acquisition of $108,022 grant from the Department of Homeland Security that paid new rescue equipment — and training for first responders on how to use it — as evidence of the parish's additional preparedness.
Besides the specialized life vests and sonar equipment, first responders also stocked up on more old-fashioned tools like ropes and helmets Baton Rouge Fire Department Chief Michael Kimble said. The equipment is spread across the parish at different emergency response agencies to shorten response times in the event of a disaster, Kimble said.
Sixty first responders were trained on the equipment's use using the grant money. That grew the number of people trained for specialized rescues in the parish from 120 to about 180, Kimble said.
The city-parish has also used American Rescue Plan Act funding to remove 14.7 million pounds of debris from 54.3 miles of storm drain pipes since last year, work that will allow flood waters to drain quicker around the parish, Broome said.
In the wake of several natural disasters that struck southeast Louisiana in recent years, Broome encouraged anxious residents to attend Red Stick Ready Day on Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center. There, residents can receive information about how to best prepare for a disaster in the parish, Broom said.
"My encouragement to defuse the post traumatic stress syndrome is to come out Saturday," Broome said. "Talk to the first responders and see what you can do to become better equipped if we do have to deal with a hurricane."