This week, the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission appointed a new planning director, a decision they didn't have to go far to make.

Ryan Holcomb now leads the department he has worked in for the past 17 years, serving as its assistant planning director under his predecessor Frank Duke, who retired at the start of this year.

Holcomb was serving in the position for an interim basis since February while the search committee vetted applicants looking to replace Duke during a national search — a process that was stifled a little by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ryan has done a fantastic job of keeping the staff afloat and keeping the commission abreast on all issues," said Rossie Washington, chairman of the city-parish's Planning Commission. "Ultimately, we felt Ryan has the experience, knows Baton Rouge and he was aware of the political landscape and interactions that are necessary to serve effectively."

The position pays between $73,836 to $123,242 annually.

The commission's unanimous appointment of Holcomb came after its selection committee reviewed 27 applicants and interviewed three finalists. That selection committee consisted of members from the Planning Commission, Mayor's Office and representatives from the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition and Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations.

Holcomb on Thursday said some of his immediate priorities at the helm will be revisiting the discussions around regulations for short-term rentals (or Airbnbs) in the city-parish, working with Build Baton Rouge on its Plank Road revitalization plan and potential overlay district for the north Baton Rouge corridor and helping the city-parish with its implementation of Mayor Sharon Weston's Broome's $1 billion MovEBR roads program and the parish's bicycle master plan.

"I've had a unique opportunity working and learning with two of the most experienced planning directors in the country," Holcomb said. "I've demonstrated my track record of knowing how to guide growth and development while protecting neighborhood integrity."