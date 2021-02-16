Nearly 50,000 DEMCO and Entergy customers are still without power Tuesday evening in the Baton Rouge area after Monday's ice storm that prompted road closures and curfews.

As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power, more than doubling the number of outages since this morning, the company's website said. Nearly 7,700 customers in Livingston Parish and more than 1,100 customers in Ascension Parish were also affected.

In all, more than 41,000 Entergy customers were without power in the greater Baton Rouge area.

DEMCO reported that more than 7,600 customers were without power, including 5,507 in Livingston and 2,132 in East Baton Rouge, which are less outages than reported this morning, the utility said.

Ice that accumulates can weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing outages.

Local leaders are urging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary, as the sleet and ice have made roads treacherous.

Governor John Bel Edwards said in a Monday press conference that icy roads are posing challenges to line crews in restoring power.

But he said temperatures are expected to rise above freezing for part of Tuesday, making more roads passable.

Entergy announced power outages for customers in Lake Charles and Sulphur due to demand exceeding capacity starting Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge area is currently not affected, a spokesman said, but customers are encouraged to decrease energy consumption.