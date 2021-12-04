East Baton Rouge city-parish leaders plan to budget $15 million from next year’s spending plan to create a stormwater division that would fight flooding and pollution across the parish.

The division, which will fall under the broader Department of Environmental Services, is key to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s efforts to better control stormwater in the wake of a series of devastating floods in recent years.

The new division, however, would be funded entirely with American Rescue Plan Act grant money in 2022, and it may only exist for a year unless the Metro Council can come to a consensus on a renewable source of funding for the work.

“We need it so we can focus on stormwater and stormwater management,” Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said. “We really don’t have a division or a structure in place to dedicate 100% focus to stormwater management, so that’s what we’re trying to establish with this division.”

Broome’s administration presented the planned division’s budget to the Metro Council on Tuesday.

Broome’s budget request calls for 12 new employees to staff the division, and they would be spread among administrative roles, engineering, maintenance and a regulatory branch. More than $10 million of the requested budget would then go to various projects such as improvements to the stormwater management system, canal repairs and pipe cleaning.

The division was first proposed in October during a presentation of the city-parish’s Stormwater Master Plan — a parishwide analysis of the waterways and flood zones that is expected to culminate in a comprehensive 20-year capital improvement plan. The division, along with its federal funding, will allow the city-parish to overcome a labor shortage in the Maintenance Department that has created a years-long backlog of drainage maintenance requests, Hill said at the time.

The division’s regulatory branch will also send resources to combat another long-standing problem within the local government. The city-parish’s Stormwater Management Program is at risk of costing East Baton Rouge fines or the subject of a consent decree for ongoing violations of the U.S. Clean Water Act due to the city's inability to control its runoff properly.

But for the division to become a mainstay in the city-parish government, Metro Council will have to approve a utility fee to provide as much as $40 million annually for the work, according to city-parish officials.

Several conservative council members voiced a hesitancy to fund the division with the federal dollars without having a longterm funding stream in place.

“I do have a concern with creating a department off of a one-time funding with the hope of creating a revenue stream later on to fund this department,” Councilman Aaron Moak said. “The old saying is, once you create a government entity, it’s hard to take it away.”

Councilman Dwight Hudson asked Environmental Services Director Richard Speer what would happen if the council failed to pass the fee.

“The whole division will have to go away,” Speer answered.

The details of how the fee would work are unclear, as the city-parish is awaiting a feasibility study to determine exactly how much money is needed. The study is expected to be completed next summer before a proposal will be sent to the council.

In the meantime, much of the stormwater division’s work will be done by outside contractors in order to ensure that if the stormwater fee doesn’t pass, city-parish employees will not find their jobs suddenly at risk, Hill said.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to increase capacity in a safe way,” Hill said. “The safe way to do that is to take those funds, apply them to a third-party resource so you can get the work done without affecting the base work that you’re also trying to get done, and we can deliver more services uniformly across the parish that way.”