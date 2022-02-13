Gonzales residents can help shape the city's future climate plan when they take a survey that covers a lot of territory in just 10 questions.

One of the questions in the survey, available at the city's Facebook page, asks for people's top concerns about climate change. Flooding, temperature fluctuation and loss of coastline are just some of the choices.

Another question offers the chance to rank ways to address climate change that include updating buildings to meet higher energy standards, gradually changing the city government's fleet over to electric and increasing electric vehicle capability for everyone.

People can also add their own comments throughout the survey.

"We put this survey together to try to gauge public sentiment," said the city's chief engineer, Jackie Baumann. "We don't want a document that doesn't meets the needs of the community."

The Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence will take the data from the online survey to "start formulating ideas" for what a Gonzales climate plan might look like, she said.

Last fall, the Gonzales City Council voted to reduce greenhouse emissions, which trap heat in the atmosphere, by 40% to 50% of its 2005 levels and bring those emissions to net zero by 2050. There's good information behind the resolution — a report was done for the city last year that outlines its current level of greenhouse gas emissions and their sources.

The city just renewed its membership for the second year in the global, California-based organization, Local Governments for Sustainability, that provides more than 2,500 local and regional governments with resources for climate change plans.

About 600 cities in the U.S. currently have their own plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

"Last spring, we were in a cohort with other communities our size" that were also working on plans, Baumann said. "It's a really good resource."

Gonzales plans to follow its survey with follow up meetings, either online or in person, she said, "with people who want to be more involved in the process."