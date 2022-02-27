Saying they were fed up with shootings and the toll they are taking on families, dozens of people marched in the streets of Donaldsonville on Sunday, urging for an end to the violence.
Since Jan. 1, gunshots rang out in the city 11 times, leaving two dead and one injured, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. One of those was a murder-suicide in which a woman was fatally shot outside a gas station, deputies said.
In response to the crimes, the Sunrise Community Group organized Sunday's march and rally.
“Today we’re making history in Donaldsonville and we’re asking you to join us as we stand together for peace,” Glenn Price, the group's director, told the marches as he led them through neighborhoods that have seen some of the violence.
Born and raised in Donaldsonville, Price, a former mayoral candidate, wanted the protest to bring violent crime to the forefront of the public consciousness. He said Donaldsonville has experienced an increase in violence crime over the last several years, and he feels like “it’s finally time to do something about it.”
Trevis Fernandez, Sunrise's treasurer, drove a Jeep at the rear of the march. He said the goal of both the protest and Sunrise is to “change how things are.”
“Donaldsonville really isn’t a bad place,” said Fernandez, a former city council candidate. “It just needs guidance.”
Donaldsonville, the Ascension Parish seat, has faced an economic decline over the past decade. Over 38% of its residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census; the national poverty rate is only 13%.
The march brought people of all ages through the city, including families marching together and members of community churches. Their message: We must unify to stop the violence, because it's the entire community’s problem.
“It takes a village to make a difference. It’s not about politics, it’s not about individuals, it’s about the future,” Tammy Fernandez, a mother marching with her kids, said.
The family wore shirts saying “It’s About D-Ville” in solidarity with the march.
“If no one takes a stand, opens up the eyes of the community, it continues," Fernandez said. "And that’s why we’re out here.”
After the march, there was a rally at the Rosenwald School, part of the River Road African American Museum, where speakers emphasized community and togetherness.
“We should always end this with a discussion from the community where we talk about solutions. It doesn’t do us any good if we don’t come up with any solutions,” Kathe Hambrick, the museum's founder, said. “If we continue to work together, there can be a change.”
Children played in a bounce house and sold Girl Scouts cookies as local and state government leaders shared what they felt was the most important aspect of their movement going forward: persistence.
Alluding to both God and the historical plight of Black Americans, Councilman Charlie Brown cited “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” — the "Negro national anthem," as Brown introduced it — as a symbolic representation of the effect he hopes the march has.
“Let us march on until victory is one,” Brown said. “We can’t ever stop marching until everyone in this community has the opportunity to be successful. And that doesn’t ever stop. It’s a continuous march.”
Lt. Colonel Donald Capello, Chief of Criminal Operations at the Ascension Sheriff’s Department, was also in attendance. He said it was “refreshing to see people come together to stop the violence.”
State Rep. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie, pledged his support to fight violence in the community in the upcoming legislative session.
“The theme is cradle to career,” Brass said. “I will promote legislation to promote early childhood development here in Donaldsonville. I want to encourage getting people off the street and into careers and education.”
Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales, said that he will “no longer accept the violence going on in our community, the gunplay that is happening daily.”
“We have to get out here ourselves and do something,” he said.
Mayor Leroy Sullivan Jr. joined in this sentiment, saying “enough is enough.”
“We need to let our community know we love them and continue to teach love,” he said. “Our young people must come together because the only way this will stop is to get involved.”
One of the final words the audience, now grown to about 50 people, was left with was a call to action from Darryl Hambrick, who runs the Rosenwald School.
“We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” he said before being joined in chant by the audience. “One family goes to a funeral home while the other goes to the jailhouse. How long can we continue to do this?”