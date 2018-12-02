A serious new illness that causes weakness in the arms and legs and mostly affects children has been found in a patient in Louisiana — the first such case to be reported in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) was reported recently on the CDC's surveillance website for following the disease, at www.cdc.gov/acute-flaccid-myelitis/afm-surveillance.html. The CDC is investigating the case.
A CDC representative said she could not give the location of the case in Louisiana or the age of the patient.
"As of Nov. 26, so far in 2018, there are 116 confirmed cases of AFM in 31 states," Kate Fowlier, a CDC spokeswoman said Thursday. “These 116 confirmed cases are among the total of 286 reports that CDC received of patients under investigation."
The Centers of Disease Control has been reporting cases of AFM since 2014, when 120 children in 34 states were diagnosed with it. There have been more cases in the succeeding years, with the numbers fluctuating: 22 in 2015; 149 in 2016 and 33 in 2017.
To date, there has been one death, in 2017, in a confirmed case of AFM, although the CDC says it's unclear what role the illness played in the death.
Adding the 116 cases so far in 2018, there have been 440 cases of AFM since 2014, when the mysterious illness first appeared on the CDC's radar.
While the condition causes weakness in the arms or legs of the patient, none of the cases have been linked to the polio virus, according to the CDC.
"CDC does not know the causes of most of these AFM cases, despite extensive lab testing," its website said.
The is not yet a specific treatment for the illness, which remains very rare, affecting less than one person in a million.
Symptoms include a sudden onset of weakness and loss of muscle tone and reflexes in the arms and legs. Some patients also experience facial droop, difficulty with swallowing, slurred speech, drooping eyelids or difficulty moving the eyes, the CDC said.
The most severe symptom, which requires the urgent support of breathing machines, is respiratory failure when the muscles involved in breathing become weak.
The CDC said possible causes of AFM may be a virus, environmental toxins, a genetic disorder or an autoimmune response in the body.
"While we don't know if effective in preventing AFM, washing your hands often is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to other people," the CDC said.
"We are working closely with health professionals to increase awareness, provide guidance and conduct lab testing to better understand the AFM cases, risk factors and possible causes," the agency said.