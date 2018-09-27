CONVENT — A St. James Parish jury has convicted a Lutcher man in a sexual battery case after he withdrew his July 2017 guilty plea to a reduced charge over the same allegations, prosecutors said Thursday.

Gene Franklin, 33, faces up to 15 years in prison after the unanimous six-person jury convicted Franklin of second-degree sexual battery Wednesday. Prosecutors said they intend to bill him as a habitual offender, which could add more prison time.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin, said Franklin did not take the stand in his own defense but did represent himself Wednesday after jury selection was completed Tuesday.

Judge Tess Stromberg allowed Franklin to dismiss his defense attorneys Wednesday and make arguments and cross-examine prosecution witnesses, Cavalier said.

Franklin was arrested in late 2016 after a female victim accused him of inserting an object in her "private area," causing damage to her body. She had refused to have sex with him, prosecutors said in a statement.

The victim told St. James Parish sheriff's detectives that the Oct. 29, 2016, incident was not the first time Franklin had abused her after she refused to have sex.

Franklin had pleaded guilty to a reduced count of sexual battery over the 2016 allegations on July 25, 2017, but was allowed to withdraw the plea later before sentencing, prosecutors said.

Franklin awaits sentencing in parish jail, pending a pre-sentence investigation.