Baton Rouge firefighters are responding to a building fire that started early Thursday on Plank Road, the fire department said.
The blaze started around 4 a.m. at K&E Auto Sales and Car Wash, located in the 4000 block of Plank Road near Weller Avenue, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
When firefighters arrived at the business, the roof of the building had already started to collapse. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but were still working to put out the flames as of 8 a.m.
No injuries have been reported, an EMS spokesperson said.
The car wash sustained around $50,000 in damages, according to the fire department.
No other details were immediately available, including the possible cause of the fire.
