This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

Louisiana State Police officials announced a Friday evening press conference after multiple videos were released this week showing the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

Multiple videos and body camera footage show troopers beating a handcuffed Greene after a 2019 traffic stop. A recently released coroner's report says that his head injuries and the way he was restrained were factors in his death.

The agency initially blamed Greene's death on a car crash.

State police officials announced the press conference less than an hour before it was set to happen.

Multiple videos of the traffic stop circulated this week, two years after the fatal encounter.

Watch the press conference and coverage live below.

