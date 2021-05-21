Louisiana State Police officials announced a Friday evening press conference after multiple videos were released this week showing the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

Multiple videos and body camera footage show troopers beating a handcuffed Greene after a 2019 traffic stop. A recently released coroner's report says that his head injuries and the way he was restrained were factors in his death.

The agency initially blamed Greene's death on a car crash.

New Ronald Greene video, autopsy report details fatal arrest by Louisiana State Police NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Beaten and shackled by Louisiana state troopers, Black motorist Ronald Greene desperately tried to roll over in what may ha…

State police officials announced the press conference less than an hour before it was set to happen.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Multiple videos of the traffic stop circulated this week, two years after the fatal encounter.

Watch the press conference and coverage live below.

Can't see the module? Click here.