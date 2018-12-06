A local nonprofit Masonic organization plans to partner with St. Vincent de Paul to cook, prepare and serve food to the poor and homeless on Saturday.
The community service is being provided by Eve Chapter No. 17 Order of Eastern Star in Zachary.
The Order of the Eastern Star is a body of free masonry that was originally established in 1850 whose teachings are based on biblical principals and uplifting the moral character of women, Altina Scott, the Matron of Eve Chapter No. 17, said in a news release.
Scott said the group expects to feed about 250 to 275 people on Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul, 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place .
She said the group will be preparing food at 8 a.m. that will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.