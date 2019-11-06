The organizers behind the city of St. George have turned to grassroots fundraising to raise the money it will take to defend the lawsuit contesting the incorporation of the new city in southeast East Baton Rouge.

St. George leaders posted a message on the proposed new city's official Facebook page Wednesday morning asking for contributions to help fight the suit that Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two private citizens filed this week against two of the lead organizers of the St. George incorporation effort.

"Baton Rouge does not respect your right to vote and is using parish resources to sue you, its own citizens. We cannot do it alone. We need your help!" the message posted on Facebook says.

The message concludes by asking people to contribute money through the group's official website.

A similar message has also popped up Tuesday on the social media platform Nextdoor.com asking for donations to what is being called the "St. George Incorporation Defense Fund." That message links back to the St. George website as well.

Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the St. George campaign, on Wednesday said he didn't know who posted the message on Nextdoor.com, but they welcome help from wherever they can get it.

"It could be any of our volunteers who have the power to post anywhere they want," Murrell said. "It's nice and we'll certainly take it."

The message on Nextdoor.com says it will take an estimated $200,000 to defend the lawsuit that could block St. George from becoming a reality.

If the lawsuit takes years to litigate through the courts, Murrell said, $200,000 seems like a reasonable number to shoot for.

"If every 'yes' voter will contribute $12, it's covered," the Nextdoor.com message reads.

St. George was approved by 17,422 voters in southeast East Baton Rouge, according to official results from the Oct. 12 election. St. George is set to become the fifth largest city in the state with a population of more than 86,000 people.

"We don't know who's funding the other lawsuit — that's the bigger question," Murrell said.

Broome's administration has said previously private donors are financing the legal challenge, following claims by St. George proponents that the city-parish would be using taxpayer dollars to sue its own residents.

The suit filed by Broome and the two private residents lawsuit asks a state district court judge to deny the incorporation based on the negative implications they say it would have on the city-parish, and because they claim organizers are "ill-prepared" to operate the proposed city based on details in their "fantasy budget."