The Mississippi River's flood swollen waters are delaying road work on Sherwood Forest Boulevard because a subcontractor working on the project hasn't been able to get asphalt shipped in from Arkansas, the city-parish's transportation and drainage director says.
"I'm asking for some clarity on the situation, in writing, from our contractor so I can know exactly what the issues are," said Fred Raiford, who oversees transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish.
"We still have probably two to three weeks of concrete work that needs to be done (but) from what I'm hearing the supplier can't get it on a barge and ship it because of the water levels," Raiford said.
That means drivers will have to endure the rough, choppy surface of Sherwood Forest that was left after crews ripped up the surface months ago in preparation of the overlay work.
Drivers' frustrations over the thoroughfare's unfinished state has led to calls and complaints to the city-parish.
Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso said a lot of her constituents have questioned her about when the overlay work would be completed.
"There are those afraid that the delays are going to hurt their businesses," Amoroso said in a text Thursday. "People are grateful to know something."
Overlay work on Sherwood Forest, between Airline and Old Hammond highways, has been ongoing since the beginning of the year.
The $4 million project was done in stages with portions of the street that more than 30,000 cars traverse each day ripped up and repaved periodically. Patches of the street have already been re-paved north of Interstate 12, Raiford said.
"We didn't tear it up all at one time to minimize the inconvenience on traffic," he said.
Raiford said it's possible the city-parish could get asphalt locally, but that could bring a different set of challenges.
When the bid was awarded for the project, the city-parish had a locked-in price for the asphalt from a supplier in Arkansas, he said. Getting it locally will likely drive up the costs, he said.
Also, because Sherwood Forest is such a highly traveled street, Raiford said, the materials used must meet certain specifications and quality that may not be available locally.
"We can't just put any kind of asphalt down," Raiford said. "Whatever we do needs to last 10 to 20 years, otherwise we'd be right back out there again having to do the same work sooner."
Raiford is hoping to have a clearer picture about when the subcontractor will get the asphalt materials by the end of the week. He said it will take up to two months to complete the work on Sherwood once it resumes.
"Right now, I can't tell people when it'll get done," Raiford said. "It all relies on when we're able to get the rest of the materials."