As LSU’s flagship campus continues to convulse in anger over how top officials have handled allegations of sexual harassment and dating violence, the head of the system’s medical school in Shreveport is under investigation by the LSU system over allegations of sex discrimination that some say reached the level of misconduct, according to officials with knowledge of the probe.

Five members of the 16-member LSU Board of Supervisors, along with other officials, confirmed that several allegations involving sexual discrimination on the part of Dr. G.E. Ghali are documented in a report delivered to the university within the past two weeks. They said LSU has launched a Title IX investigation into Ghali, which can probe whether university employees have discriminated against others based on their gender, and which often also investigate allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.

Ghali has been the chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport since 2016 and is a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He’s been in the spotlight over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, speaking at statewide news conferences about the toll of the pandemic and imploring people to wear masks. Ghali also garnered national attention last year when he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention, in which he praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

"The university was previously made aware of allegations regarding Dr. Ghali, which were evaluated by the administration at that time and discussed with Dr. Ghali," said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. "Recently, as part of normal operations, the Board of Supervisors requested '360 evaluations' of a number of campus leaders. During this process allegations were raised regarding Dr Ghali that have prompted an ongoing review."

The complaints about Ghali have surfaced at a moment when LSU officials are facing a firestorm of criticism over the system’s handling of past allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct on the Baton Rouge campus. The university released a report March 5 from the law firm Husch Blackwell that detailed its past failures in handling sexual misconduct allegations, and Interim LSU President Tom Galligan vowed to adopt 17 recommendations included in the report.