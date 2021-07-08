LIVINGSTON — A federal court will weigh whether the Livingston Parish District Attorney may be sued for coaxing false testimony out of a 10-year-old witness in a notorious 19-year-old murder trial, two years after a judge said immunity typically enjoyed by law enforcement doesn’t apply in this case.
Judges in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard oral arguments Thursday for and against allowing the lawsuit to progress. Filed in 2018, the suit says 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux and a now-deceased sheriff’s detective coerced false evidence from Jeffrey Ashton, a young witness in the high-profile 2002 murder trial of Michael Wearry.
“The fact that District Attorney Perrilloux holds the office of prosecutor does not mean that he has absolute immunity when he detains someone for questioning or shows them a photo lineup,” Eric Foley, an attorney for the MacArthur Justice Project who is representing Wearry in the suit, told the judges Thursday.
Wearry, in a deeply divisive case for the Florida Parishes, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing an Albany High School student near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line in May 1998. The U.S. Supreme Court threw out Wearry’s capital murder conviction in 2016, however, over prosecutors’ failure to give some evidence to the defense during the trial.
Two years later, as Wearry sought a new criminal trial, his civil lawyers sued Perrilloux and Foster, accusing them of pushing Ashton to offer a fabricated story on the witness stand in 2002.
The officials shaped the tale to corroborate points of separate, key testimony offered by a jailed informant who implicated Wearry in killing Walber, the suit alleges. The suit says that Ashton, who was 10 at the time of the murder and 14 during the trial, was in the juvenile criminal system and vulnerable to intimidation by law enforcement.
Perrilloux, who has vehemently denied the accusations in the lawsuit, with Foster appealed the suit under prosecutorial immunity rules.
On that appeal, a U.S. District judge ruled in 2019 that the allegations against Perrilloux and Foster, if true, were such “brazen constitutional violations” that the men weren’t entitled to civil immunity normally given to law enforcement.
Foster and Perrilloux appealed that ruling, too, placing the question of the lawsuit’s validity before the 5th Circuit Thursday. Foster died recently of COVID-19, meaning Perrilloux is joined only by the late detective’s estate as a defendant in the case.
Attorneys for Foster’s estate and Perrilloux on Thursday offered a single statement to the 5th Circuit judges stressing the reach of absolute immunity in protecting prosecutors as established by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Perrilloux, who did not attend the audio-conference oral arguments hearing on Thursday, said he is confident the high court will rule in favor of law enforcement officials despite the district judge’s decision two years ago.
“Frankly, I’m not very worried about this lawsuit,” the district attorney told The Advocate after the hearing. “But it would be nice to get it behind us.”
Several months could pass before the 5th Circuit decides whether the suit should proceed.