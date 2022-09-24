The Baton Rouge parks system has won the 2022 National Gold Medal Award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. It's the third time BREC has been won, and the first time since 1991.
The award recognizes long-term planning, resource management, volunteering, stewardship, programs and professional development. Baton Rouge won for the large-city division for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
BREC previously won the National Gold Medal in 1975 and 1991 and has been a finalist 17 times. Ohio cities have won for the past two years: Cleveland in 2021 and Toledo in 2020.
“This award would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of our staff who have continually gone above and beyond to serve the community during historic flooding, numerous hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years,” BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson said.
The park system recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.