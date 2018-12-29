A day in the life of BREC park rangers can vary wildly. They might find themselves chatting with senior citizens during a dance fitness class in the morning, stepping in to break up a fight between teenagers a few hours later or investigating an act of vandalism that evening.
“There is a lot of similarity, but no day is exactly the same,” said BREC senior risk manager David Noland.
Rain or shine, the job of the rangers is to be stewards of the parish’s dozens of green and recreational spaces. Ronald Jackson, who was 2017 BREC Park Ranger of the Year and has served on the force since 2010, has seen all its aspects.
He’s responded to calls about stolen chain-link fences and kicked-in air conditioning units at the scene of a center break-in. He’s also quieted hordes of adolescents crowding the parks on skip day and walked the track with elderly guests trying to stay in shape.
Through the years of keeping parks clean and safe, his work has taught him more about the community he serves.
“You learn about Baton Rouge by knowing the parks,” Jackson said.
Responsibilities in the park ranger line of duty are often defined by extremes. Peak incident months stretch from Easter to Labor Day, when students are out of school and more people visit the parks.
According to Noland, in 2002, the parks system only had one ranger overseeing all of the parish’s parks. Today, 19 rangers patrol the 182 parks of East Baton Rouge Parish, spread out over four districts, with an average of 40 parks per district.
Unlike law enforcement, park rangers are unarmed and do not have the power of arrest. When a criminal activity or threatening situation occurs, law enforcement is the rangers’ first call. Rangers tend to act as supplementary support during these incidents.
Housed under the Risk Management Division, rangers have a “unique and valuable role,” according to Noland.
“Park rangers are integral to what we do,” Noland said. “They’re the eyes and ears for the reporting structure.”
Often retirees with a background in public safety join the fleet of rangers working part-time for 29 hours a week. Rangers are assigned to work three different shifts, from 8 a.m. until up to 11 p.m.
“They still want to give back to the community, so BREC offers that opportunity,” Noland said.
Jackson, who retired from work at a correctional facility, covers districts with patrols that take him across the parish, from Perkins Road Community Park in the southeastern part of the parish to Baywood Park in the northern part of the parish.
He sees his role primarily as that of a mediator. When a few kids threaten a fight, Jackson steps in to negotiate and calm the situation. If adults are having a party with alcohol on park property, Jackson gently but firmly reminds them of the park rules.
Not everyone wants to go quietly, however. Sometimes guests can become verbally abusive when Jackson tries to point out that they are violating park use policy or city ordinances and have to stop what they are doing or leave.
The biggest argument Jackson hears from people disobeying a rule is, "I pay my tax dollars.”
Rangers only step in when the center supervisor has already attempted to address an issue. As for Jackson, he said that he rarely has to call in law enforcement for an escalating situation, but it does happen sometimes. He estimates that he files at least one report a day, whether it involves damage to property, an abandoned vehicle or police intervention.
Generally, mornings and rainy days are quieter, while evenings can pack more action. Though Jackson regularly works the morning shift now, his favorite time to work was the afternoon to evening stint, which often required a firm but diplomatic hand.
Jackson said he enjoyed assisting people as the centers closed, whether it involved telling the last team playing basketball it was time to wrap it up and head home, or walking a center supervisor to her car.
While he was always prepared for “volatile situations and people being unruly,” when he eventually switched to the morning shift, it took some adjustment.
Today, the rangers’ duties extend beyond keeping the peace. In recent years their responsibilities have expanded to encompass becoming a more visible presence in the community.
While Jackson used to move from park to park with the goal of efficiency, now he takes his time talking to people and making sure guests see him as a familiar face.
“When they see you, they know you,” he said.
Jackson has grown to appreciate the morning shift for that reason. His favorite area to cover is North Sherwood Forest Community Park, where he chats with senior citizens during their Zumba class.
Byrielle Taylor, 20, is the center supervisor at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. She sees Jackson three to four times a week.
“He’s very hard working,” she said. “With the seniors, he keeps them occupied. He keeps everybody happy.”
In the nine months that she has worked there, Taylor has come to recognize the value of the rangers and the duties they accomplish without much fanfare.
“They make sure everything is still in order – no mishaps, no fighting,” she added.
Tammy Panepinto, 59, is retired and lives in Central. She started walking at the indoor track at the park in January. To her, Jackson’s is a welcome face in the community.
“I’ve never felt unsafe,” she said.
According to Jackson, there is a misconception that park rangers just sit in their cars, but he said rangers do so much more than that.
“We care, and we do serve, whether you see it or not,” he said. “If you call, we will be there.”