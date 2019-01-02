CLINTON — The Clinton mayor is again under investigation by the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police for her response, or possible lack thereof, to the state Department of Health's finding that the town's water system is in violation of state law.

Mayor Lori Ann Bell, who was arrested twice last year on other allegations related to her official duties, now is facing scrutiny over her response, if any, to a letter from the Department of Health in September citing numerous violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act, Sheriff Jeff Travis said Wednesday.

"We're looking into how she responded to that, how she responded to that critical information," Travis said.

Sheriff's Chief Deputy Greg Phares said the condition of the town's water system has been "a matter of talk here, about how dysfunctional it is, for months and months."

Clinton mayor says leaking pipe fixed, but bottled water needed until boil order is lifted The National Guard is sending 16 pallets — 32,256 bottles — to East Feliciana Parish after officials there declared a state of emergency when …

The water is discolored, pressure has often been low and there have been boil advisories, he said.

In July, the Louisiana National Guard sent more than 32,000 bottles of water to the parish after officials declared a state of emergency when a water line broke in Clinton. The line was repaired.

If investigators determine that Bell took no action on the Health Department notification of water system violations, that raises the "possibility of malfeasance," Phares said.

Neither Bell nor her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

The Sheriff's Office and the State Police have been jointly investigating a number of issues allegedly involving Bell and former police chief Fred Dunn, who resigned in October.

Bell and Dunn were arrested in October, accused of illegally entering into a contract to lease four Tahoe police vehicles in 2016, leaving the town with more than $200,000 in debt, according to court filings.

The arrest warrants allege that the two officials should have pursued a resolution from the Clinton Board of Alderman or correspondence between the town and the state bond commission authorizing the lease, before signing the lease.

Clinton officials chide mayor over 'a struggle to get information' about town's money crunch CLINTON — Clinton Mayor Lori Bell's arrest Nov. 15 on counts of theft and malfeasance in office adds to a long list of issues facing the small town.

In November, Bell was arrested on counts of theft and malfeasance in office, accused of spending the town's police funds on a tent and banner that she had illegally embossed with her name.

Dunn was also arrested a second time, in November, accused of writing and signing checks from the Clinton Police Department's narcotics fund, but using the money, more than $8,000, for personal purposes.

The arrest report said that Dunn used the money for programs at his church, his child's private school tuition and work done on Dunn's school bus.