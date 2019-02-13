maina rt 1B/West Nile _lowres
Advocate Staff Photo By Liz Condo. Photo shot on 9/02/06. 00003691A / Larry Mercier, of the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control District, treats University Baptist Church in Baton Rouge Saturday to reduce the possibility of the little biting bugs that can spread West Nile virus and other diseases. Mosquito control officials won’t treat schools when students are around, so this three-day weekend provides an opportunity to knock back the pests. So far this season, the number of human cases is below average in East Baton Rouge, but about average in a few parishes such as Ascension Parish and well above average in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes on the northshore of Lake Pontchartrain. West Nile came to the U.S. in 2000. In 2002, the state had its most serious outbreak with 329 human cases and 25 deaths. So far this year, there have been 75 cases confirmed and no deaths.

Two East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members are trying to oust the Mosquito Abatement director who has faced criticism for his spending and reliance on contractors to perform day-to-day work.

Councilmen Dwight Hudson and Matt Watson plan to introduce an item later this month to fire Todd Walker after he refused to step down willingly, Hudson confirmed Wednesday.

The council had only sharp words for Walker last year when he revealed that a $600,000 plan to buy a tire shredder turned into a $1.6 million project. Other city-parish staff said those costs could be cut in half.

Hudson said the last straw came a few weeks later.

After council members, city-parish staff and Walker agreed on a plan to do more work in-house, the mosquito abatement chief said he believed after talking to a contractor that the work should be bid out. Attending the meeting was a contractor who would presumably compete for the project, Hudson said.

Ultimately, it demonstrated that while Walker is a good scientist, he's unable to administer his office without help from third-party companies looking to get their hand in the city-parish's wallet, Hudson said.

Walker was not immediately available for comment.

The move to fire Walker follows recent moves by the Metro Council to oust Lea Anne Batson from her position as Parish Attorney, another agency that falls under the council's purview. Batson resigned prior to a termination hearing being held.

   

