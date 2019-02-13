Two East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members are trying to oust the Mosquito Abatement director who has faced criticism for his spending and reliance on contractors to perform day-to-day work.

Councilmen Dwight Hudson and Matt Watson plan to introduce an item later this month to fire Todd Walker after he refused to step down willingly, Hudson confirmed Wednesday.

The council had only sharp words for Walker last year when he revealed that a $600,000 plan to buy a tire shredder turned into a $1.6 million project. Other city-parish staff said those costs could be cut in half.

Hudson said the last straw came a few weeks later.

After council members, city-parish staff and Walker agreed on a plan to do more work in-house, the mosquito abatement chief said he believed after talking to a contractor that the work should be bid out. Attending the meeting was a contractor who would presumably compete for the project, Hudson said.

Ultimately, it demonstrated that while Walker is a good scientist, he's unable to administer his office without help from third-party companies looking to get their hand in the city-parish's wallet, Hudson said.

Walker was not immediately available for comment.

The move to fire Walker follows recent moves by the Metro Council to oust Lea Anne Batson from her position as Parish Attorney, another agency that falls under the council's purview. Batson resigned prior to a termination hearing being held.