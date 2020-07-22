Jordan Piazza, owner of Uncle Earl's Bar, has officially qualified for East Baton Rouge Parish's mayoral race this fall.
Piazza, a Republican, kicked off his campaign earlier this month and promised a "new generation of leadership" if elected.
At 32, he's the youngest candidate so far to announce a challenge to incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who also qualified on Wednesday to run for a second term in November's municipal election.
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 municipal elections ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.