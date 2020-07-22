BR.piazzamayor.070920
Jordan Piazza, 32, announces his candidacy for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge at a press conference Wednesday, July 8, 2020. 

 Blake Paterson

Jordan Piazza, owner of Uncle Earl's Bar, has officially qualified for East Baton Rouge Parish's mayoral race this fall. 

Piazza, a Republican, kicked off his campaign earlier this month and promised a "new generation of leadership" if elected.

At 32, he's the youngest candidate so far to announce a challenge to incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who also qualified on Wednesday to run for a second term in November's municipal election.

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 municipal elections ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

