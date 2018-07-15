In football-mad Baton Rouge, bars and restaurants often are packed with screaming fans intently watching TVs tuned to sports channels.
But on Sunday at The Londoner restaurant, the fans were cheering for two teams that were playing another kind of football — what Americans call soccer — in a game happening half a world away in Russia.
Throngs of soccer lovers of all ages and backgrounds crowded the eatery, which is a go-to place in Baton Rouge for watching the sport. The occasion: the final match of this year's World Cup, which France won 4-2 against Croatia.
Soccer is perhaps the most popular sport in the world. That makes the World Cup intriguing, regardless of which countries' teams are playing, said Sheila Elhami, who was watching Sunday's match with friends.
"It's the best sport, period," she said. "We all play this sport."
France has claimed a World Cup title once before, in 1998, while Croatia has never won.
"The whole thing is exciting. You wait every four years to watch it," Elhami said.
She and her friends were rooting for Les Bleus — a nickname for the French team that refers to the players' blue uniforms — and had painted small versions of the tricolor French flag on their faces.
"They have a young team. … They have passion and they're following their dreams," one of the friends, Hamed Babaizadeh, said.
But Elhami said she wouldn't have been upset if Croatia had won.
"Croatia deserves this too," she said. "They're a small country and they've worked really hard. No one would ever believe that it would be Croatia that would be the second."
Just after halftime, the score was 2-1. France was leading, but Jonathon Nguyen remained confident Croatia would ultimately come out on top.
"They've come too far to lose," said Nguyen, who was at the restaurant with teammates from a local adult soccer league. Some of them draped Croatian flags around their shoulders or wore the red-and-white checkered jerseys of the country's team.
Moments later, the French team scored another goal. Nguyen and his friends watched in disbelief, their optimism beginning to evaporate.
Nearby, Alejandro Crisostomo and Andres Villalpando applauded as the French players extended their lead.
"I don't follow soccer all the time," Villalpando said. "But when the World Cup comes around … it's just a big global game, and there's a lot of excitement."
Plus, there is a lot to appreciate about the sport itself. There are no breaks except at halftime, meaning players are almost constantly running back and forth on the field.
"It's always nonstop. It's always going," Crisostomo said.