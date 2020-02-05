The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old male connected to a deadly home invasion on Christmas Eve that killed a teenager and injured his 10-year-old brother.

Koverias Garner, 17, has been booked on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and home invasion charges.

Detectives believe the shooting happened during a home invasion stemming from gang violence.

On Dec. 24, 2019, Gervonte Taplin, 17, was shot and killed inside his home on Turret Drive off Millerville Road. His younger brother, age 10, was also injured in the shooting.

According to EBRSO, Taplin's Sony PlayStation was stolen during the deadly home invasion.

On Feb. 4, detectives learned that Taplin's gaming console had been sold to a business on College Drive.

Investigators were able to link Garner to the PlayStation stolen the night of the shooting. Garner was also identified as a member of a violent street gang, the sheriff's office said.

Garner was taken into custody Tuesday. Deputies say he admitted to his role in the home invasion and murder of Taplin.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.