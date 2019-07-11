East Baton Rouge Parish officials say they intend to have sandbags available to residents prepping for Tropical Storm Barry at least until Friday evening.
“The immediate plan is to keep supplying them until we have to make a different decision based on weather conditions,” said Rowdy Gaudet, an assistant chief administrative officer for the city-parish.
As of Thursday afternoon, the city-parish has distributed some 96,000 sandbags at its 11 locations. The sandbag locations have been open from “sunrise to sunset” Gaudet said.
The following locations in East Baton Rouge Parish will have sand and sandbags available:
- BREC Airline Highway, 17200 Airline Highway
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
- BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
- BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 South Flannery Road
- BREC Hartley-Vey Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
- BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
- BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St.
- St. George Fire Department Headquarters, 14100 Airline Highway
- Zachary Youth Park, 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road and Doyle's Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
The following locations in Baker will have sandbags available:
- Baker Public Works Yard, 1507 Mississippi St., with staff on site to assist from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road
The following locations in Central will have sandbags available:
- BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road, Central
- Central Fire Department, Station 32, 4864 Monticello Blvd., Central
Sandbags will also be available across surrounding parishes, including in Denham Springs on Government Drive across from the fire station.
The following locations in Ascension Parish will have sandbags available:
- Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
- Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
- Galvez-Lake Fire Department, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Galvez
The following locations in Livingston Parish have sandbags available:
- Fire Dist. 1 Station 1, 29778 La. 43, Albany
- Fire Dist. 2 Station 1, 32280 Terry St., Springfield
- Fire Dist. 2 Station 2, 31447 La. 22, Killian
- Fire Dist. 2, Station 3 at La. 1037, Springfield (Lizard Creek)
- Fire Dist. 2 Station 5, 25389 Hutchinson CC Road, Springfield
- Fire Dist. 3 Station 1, 930 Government St., Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 4 Station 1, 29758 Palmetto St., Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 4 Station 2, 35455 Walker N. Road, Walker
- Fire Dist. 4 Station 3, 34892 La. 1019 (Oak Point), Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 4 Station 4, 21830 La. 16, Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 4 Station 7, 25110 Walker South Road, Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 4 Station 9, 9100 Hillon Hood Road, Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 5 Station 1, 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
- Fire Dist. 8 Station 1, 15160 La. 16, French Settlement
- Fire Dist. 9 Station 1, 23634 La. 22, Maurepas
- Fire Dist. 11 Station 1, 33815 La. 43 (old 4th Ward School), Albany
- Fire Dist. 10 Station 1, 30928 La. 441, Holden
- Port Vincent Community Center, 18500 La. 16, Port Vincent
The following locations in West Baton Rouge Parish will have sandbags available:
- William and Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen
- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis
The following locations in and around St. James Parish will have sandbags available:
- Grand Point Fire Station, 32122 Hwy 642, Paulina
- Lutcher Senior Center, 2631 Louisiana Ave., Lutcher
- Training Center on WB, 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie
- Welcome Senior Center, 7140 Park St., St. James
Officials said residents should bring their own shovels.