Baton Rouge has been recognized by a national organization certifies cities for meeting its "national standard of excellence" in using data and evidence when making decisions.
What Works Cities, a Bloomberg Philanthropies-funded organization, awarded Baton Rouge with silver certification, adding the city-parish to a list of 40 cities nationwide that have achieved certification since the program launched in 2017.
The organization pointed specifically to Baton Rouge's efforts addressing community public health through data, writing the city-parish has one of the "most innovative public health programs in the country" in a blog post announcing the certification.
"Data and evidence are at the heart of how we make and communicate decisions to the residents we serve," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement.
Particularly, the organization gave the city-parish plaudits for its use of data to address the COVID-19 pandemic, such as its COVID-19 dashboard that is used to identify hotspots in the parish and direct resources to those areas.
The city-parish joins cities like Minneapolis, San Antonio, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Boston that have achieved certification from the organization. The city-parish now has the opportunity to improve on its silver certification and join and even smaller list of cities with gold or platinum certification.