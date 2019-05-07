The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is considering increasing fines up to $1,000 to drivers who cut into a police escort.
The measure, expected to be taken up Wednesday, would refer to escorts of oversized vehicles or chemically dangerous transports, but most attention has focused on the safeguarding of funeral processions. Leaders still remember Shane Totty, a police corporal who was struck and killed escorting a funeral procession earlier this year.
Authorities have discussed their desire to protect mourners and uphold the sanctity of the path that leads the dead to their graves, but some have questioned whether increasing fines and community service requirements is the best way to do so.
“I’m not in favor of punishment for punishment’s sake,” said Yigal Bander, an attorney for the family of Jared Neyland.
Neyland, a Baton Rouge Police officer, was wounded in the line of duty a year ago while escorting oversized vehicles on Scenic Drive. He can now walk but suffered many broken bones and other injuries and likely requires further surgery, Bander reported Tuesday. The attorney said Baton Rouge needs to make a statement to show its support for patrol officers on escort duty.
Neyland’s family has advocated for an explicit law establishing laws about interfering with an official police escort.
In exchange for the $1,000 fine, offenders could be sentenced with 250 hours of community service.
The bill is sponsored by Trae Welch, who in addition to being a councilman is a prosecutor. He did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday but has said that new legislation would give judges the opportunity to levy meaningful sentences to motorists who disrespect funeral processions.
A new ordinance would also give clarity to attorneys like himself trying to make a case, Welch has added.
The decision to clarify procession laws is part of a larger, national movement to adopt best practices on police patrols, said Sgt. Don Coppola, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, which supports the proposal.
There has not been heavy opposition to the proposal, but a few have wondered whether it would be an effective deterrent. Republican Barbara Freiberg and Democrat Chauna Wilson, who both have a professional background in education, wondered if there is a way to teach younger drivers the rules surrounding police escorts.
The Metro Council is expected to debate and vote on the matter Wednesday, at a meeting which begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.
Other items on the agenda include a half-million dollar transfer to the Council on Aging for equipment and improvements to the building at 1701 Main St. where the agency plans to expand its Meals on Wheels program.
The council will also likely debate a resolution concerning the minimum wage. Labor groups came out in numbers during the last council meeting to demand that the Metro Council support a resolution backing sovereignty for local government setting a city or parish minimum wage. Absent several fellow Democrats, councilwoman Erika Green postponed the effort two weeks ago.