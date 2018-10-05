DONALDSONVILLE — A stalk of sugar cane on a field of green, a chemical complex on a field of blue and three blood-red stars across a band of white. Those elements make up a design that will soon appear on flags flying over Ascension Parish.
The Parish Council on Thursday selected the imagery as the winning design for a new parish flag, replacing the current parish flag which bears Ascension's seal.
The change comes at the urging of Gordon Crawford, a 12-year-old Ascension Parish boy who had proposed a redesign of the flag in August before the council and appeared again Thursday to make a case for the design.
The goal, Crawford said, was to come up with a symbol that Ascension Parish could use to unite residents and show pride in their community.
Crawford is interested in vexillology, the study of flags, and originally put forward three designs. The parish ran a poll on its website to gauge public interest among the three new designs Crawford proposed and the current parish flag.
However, the design Crawford favored and the one the council ended up choosing garnered the fewest votes in the poll. Crawford noted that only 551 people voted, a tiny fraction of the parish's nearly 123,000 residents.
Crawford said he favored the design with agricultural and industrial imagery because it fully pushed intended meanings behind the redesign.
The wheat on the field of green symbolizes the parish's agricultural history. The chemical complex on the field of blue represents the parish's Mississippi River industrial base.
The white and red represent unity, Crawford said, and the three red stars hearken back to the drops of blood on the pelican in the state flag.
Yet, the design also represents a shift from the current flag because it is completely abstract. Nowhere does the design say, "Ascension Parish," as the current flag does.
Asked about it by Councilman Benny Johnson, Crawford responded that experts in flag design frown on text because it can't be seen from far away or when the wind isn't blowing.
"Text is generally not something you want to put on a flag," Crawford said.
Parish officials welcomed the new design and said they planned a ceremony to raise the new flag at the parish complex in Gonzales.
"Our new flag recalls the agricultural and industrial roots that makes Ascension Parish such a great community," Parish President Kenny Matassa said in a statement Friday.