The family of Kori Gauthier, the LSU student from Opelousas who disappeared Wednesday, held a prayer service for her on the Mississippi River levee Friday evening.

Gauthier, 19, disappeared before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Her abandoned car was struck by a motorist on the Mississippi River bridge.

At Friday's service, a large group of LSU students signed a thoughts and prayers board for Kori.

"It's easier during the day than it is at night, but it's always in the back of your head, like, is she hurt?" Taylor Gauthier, 20, her older sister said at the service. "When you're really close to people, you feel things, and I don't feel like she's hurt. But it's the worry of where she is."

+6 Search broadens for missing LSU student from Opelousas mysteriously gone from I-10 bridge The search for a missing Opelousas woman who attends LSU in Baton Rouge grew Friday, with members of the United Cajun Navy joining the family …

Taylor said she lives about five minutes from Kori's dorm. She said if something was wrong, Kori would have called her.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Gauthier's family stood in the middle of a circle of students as one of the family members led a prayer for her. The students began singing gospel songs as the sun set behind them.

Ronald Riggs, an LSU freshman, is friends with Kori and is best friends with her brother. He said he had been out on the levee since 1 p.m., and has handed out flyers in LSU's student union and near Kirby Smith Hall, Kori's dorm.

Gauthier's family started searching for her when they learned she had not shown up to class, work, a doctor's appointment or her dorm Wednesday. They tracked her cell phone to a Baton Rouge salvage yard, where they found her totaled car.

Some members of Gauthier's family have criticized BRPD for not informing them more quickly about the wreck or the fact that she was missing.

Local police and volunteers with the United Cajun Navy combed the area Thursday to try and find Gauthier.