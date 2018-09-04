The firms that received millions of dollars to design and build what turned into a structurally flawed downtown Baton Rouge library have missed their own deadline for saying how much it will cost, and how much time it will take, to complete work on a building once dubbed "the library of the future."

Work has been on hold for four months. City Hall and WHLC architects finally agreed last week to a lengthy list of fixes to stabilize the building after structural supports meant to hold up the library’s upper floors failed in mid-April. When they released the repair list one week ago, WHLC said that they expected the price and cost estimate from general contractor Buquet and LeBlanc by Friday. At midday Tuesday it still hadn't arrived.

WHLC sent the city-parish a message Tuesday morning that said it expected to a repair price and schedule sometime during the day, but WHLC Vice President Lauren Hatcher wrote in an email that it “will take several days to review among the city-parish and design team before anything can be released. “

The lag is yet another snag for a library that had been set for completion toward the end of the year. Since work stopped in April, updates have been scant.

Buquet and LeBlanc officials did not respond to The Advocate’s inquiries immediately on Tuesday morning. No one from the contracting firm has spoken publicly about the building’s problems since they began, but Buquet and LeBlanc President Rob Liles sent the city-parish a letter months ago that said they were not responsible for the construction failures.

Liles said in the letter that Buquet and LeBlanc would seek additional money to make up for their losses since the work paused.

Mike Hill, one of the library’s architects from WHLC, said in a phone call Tuesday that the architects are waiting on Buquet and LeBlanc to provide the update.

“We should be getting it one day this week,” he said, adding that he did not know why the release has been delayed.

Officials in the East Baton Rouge parish attorney’s office have previously said that they will file a lawsuit over the library’s problems if the responsible party does not step up and agree to pay for the damage. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has repeatedly said that the city will ensure taxpayers do not wind up on the hook for the extra money needed to address the building’s construction problems. The original construction cost was $19 million.

The city-parish hired a third-party consultant, Exponent, for $67,500 to go over the library’s problems and proposed repairs as well. They agreed with the architects that the library will need new steel plates to repair beams and columns inside of the building, and that workers will also need to weld along multiple gridlines.

They will use the hydraulic jacks currently holding up the building's upper floors to lift them higher and perform other work. But they expect that once the repairs and additions are complete, the building will not permanently need the jacks.

