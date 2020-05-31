Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the State Capitol on Sunday, waving signs as they shouted the name "George Floyd," a Minneapolis man who was seen on video gasping for breath as a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes before he died.

The afternoon demonstration in Baton Rouge, as well as a separate rally in Port Allen, were among demonstrations nationwide calling attention to Floyd's death and demands to address excessive police force against black men.

"We felt like we didn’t want to sit at home posting on social media," said Colleen Temple, 17, who was among the group of high school students who organized Sunday's rally through downtown Baton Rouge to the statehouse. "We wanted to do something concrete that could send a message."

She and other organizers demanded changes locally to the board overseeing police hiring and misconduct complaints, more support of black-owned businesses and changes to the parish jail, among others. They also exhorted the estimated 1,200 to 1,500 people gathered on the Capitol steps to take their demonstration to the voting booth in July.

"I hope we're able to catch the world's attention and make some change happen here," Temple said. "We need change."

Video taken by an onlooker on Memorial Day captured Floyd, 46, pleading with officers as one of them kneeled on the back of his neck during an arrest outside of a south Minneapolis grocery store. His death quickly drew parallels to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died after a New York police officer placed him in a chokehold.

Protests that have taken place in Louisiana, including those on Sunday, have been peaceful, a contrast to cities that have seen buildings torched and violent clashes between police and demonstrators, some of them believed to be extremists and looters.

Like Minneapolis, Baton Rouge and Port Allen, too, have seen frayed relationships between communities of color and police following the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge and the death of Josef Richardson, who was shot in the back of the neck by a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy during a narcotics raid of his motel room last July.

Officers in both cases said they believed the men had been reaching for a weapon during their arrests. Police said they retrieved a gun from Sterling's pocket, but Richardson was unarmed.

In the wake of the unrest following Sterling's death, a gunman on Airline Highway opened fire on six Baton Rouge officers and sheriff's deputies, killing three and injuring three, one of them grievously. The shooter was also killed.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said last week she's considered convening a group to share with Minneapolis leaders how Baton Rouge navigated its own difficulties.

On Sunday, the mayor called on demonstrators to continue to work toward creating more equality in the parish.

"Let us all work together for a community of peace, prosperity and progress no matter what the color of your skin and no matter what your ZIP code is," Broome said while speaking through a megaphone.

Police Chief Murphy Paul, who joined the chorus of top law enforcement officials across the country in denouncing Floyd's death, recently said changes implemented in the past four years at the Baton Rouge Police Department have improved relations between officers and the community.

Unlike the 2016 protests that saw officers don full riot gear following Sterling's death, Baton Rouge officers on Sunday kept to the far outskirts of where crowds gathered.

“We respect their First Amendment right and what they’re doing and wanted to make sure everything remains peaceful,” Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said following the demonstration.

Across the Mississippi River, a group of about 100 protesters gathered at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse and marched to Port Allen City Hall. Their call for justice extended beyond George Floyd to include local figures like Josef Richardson.

“It’s not just in Minnesota. It’s in every small town, every major city, every place in America where black lives live, where black people live you’re going to get tension, terror and trauma from police,” said Kenneth M. Willis, a local attorney.

State prosecutors who reviewed Richardson's case declined earlier this year to criminally charge the deputy.

Clerice Lacy, director of the Justice for Fatrell organization called on political leaders to support the creation of a “community oversight board” to restore trust between law enforcement and the community.

“Police policing themselves has become an injustice to us,” Lacy said. “We need some checks and we need some balances.”

The groups was founded following the 2017 death of Fatrell Queen, 28, who was found shot to death inside Port Allen home. His case has remained unsolved, leading to scrutiny of the city's Police Department and their ability to investigate major crimes.

Prosecutors in Minneapolis this week charged the arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, with manslaughter and third-degree murder, with the most serious charge carrying a 13-year maximum prison sentence in Minnesota.

Floyd's family and their supporters have said they're encouraged by Chauvin's swift arrest and firing but feel steeper charges are needed, as well as criminal charges against three other offices who were present during the arrest.

Sandra Sterling, the aunt of Alton Sterling, said she shares the family's feelings.

"They keep killing our kids, and they never learn," Sterling said. "What's it going to take to make it stop?"

Rosalyn Scott, 56, of Baton Rouge, who attended Sunday's rally said police shootings often trigger painful memories and trauma black Americans have faced in the past 500 years. She said she hopes the widespread condemnation of Floyd's death leads to a reckoning for law enforcement agencies.

"My ancestors, they didn't ask to come here," Scott said as tears welled in her eyes. "Nobody understands what it feels like to be black in America. The pain goes so deep."

