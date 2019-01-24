The Rev. Pat Mascarella, a blind Catholic priest well known for his kindness and involvement in the Baton Rouge community, has died at age 77.
The Diocese of Baton Rouge said Thursday that Mascarella died after complications from heart surgery this week.
Mascarella would lead mass around the diocese even though he was retired. It wasn't uncommon to see Mascarella, with his service dog Pace at his side, saying Sunday mass at Christ the King on LSU's campus, at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge, or farther out in Plaquemine or Denham Springs.
Mascarella, a Spanish Town resident, was visually impaired throughout his life, but began losing his sight completely almost a decade ago.
He was often present at the capitol advocating for rights of those who are blind or are disabled.
He testified at the House Appropriations hearing in April of 2017 in support of funding Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, an organization that works with the disabled. He said at the time that he had recently begun dealing with hearing issues that cemented him among a small class of people known as the “deaf blind.”
But nothing could stop Father Pat.
When large print bibles became too difficult to read, he began learning braille with the Lafayette-based organization Affiliated Blind of Louisiana so he could continue weekend mass even in retirement.
He went to Oregon to train for three months to receive Pace. He graduated with a master’s degree in religious studies at LSU two years ago.
Mascarella continued to attend LSU football games even though he couldn’t see the action. He told his cousin, Rev. Greg Daigle, that he saying that he liked the atmosphere at the games and the attention Pace would get from fans.
Daigle and Mascarella were very close, not only as family members but also in serving together at St. John the Evangelist Church in Plaquemine, where Mascarella most recently still held mass on weekends.
“The one thing I’m going to take from him, his legacy that will live on, is that no matter what I face I’ll keep going, because that’s what he did,” Daigle said.
Mascarella grew up in Baton Rouge attending St. Aloysius Catholic Church and was ordained close to 50 years ago, according to Daigle.
After retirement, Mascarella still held mass twice a month at St. John the Evangelist, committing to his visits even though Daigle would playfully tease his cousin, saying that the place was “going to the dogs," a reference to Mascarella's much-loved canine companion.
“The people are going to miss him, I’m going to miss him,” Daigle said. “I never really needed the help with mass but he still had things to say, he had wisdom, he was very well read, and he could speak in the way older folks do where people listen to their wisdom.”
Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with mass beginning at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.