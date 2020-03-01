The first of what is expected to be many in the protracted fight to create a fifth municipality in East Baton Rouge Parish ended Monday with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Councilman LaMont Cole allowed to remain as plaintiffs in the suit.

District Court Judge William Morvant, however, ordered M.E. Cormier off the case. Cormier is leader of an opposition group that has been fighting against the movement to create the proposed city. The lawsuit seeks to block the incorporation from moving forward.

That lawsuit asks the court to deny the incorporation because of the negative financial impact it would have on the city-parish. State law says a district court judge has to consider whether an incorporation is reasonable and to consider the possible adverse effects the incorporation may have on other municipalities in the vicinity.

In May, Broome's administration released a study claiming the city-parish would lose $48.3 million annually if the St. George incorporation happened and that government agencies would need to make across-the-board cuts of at least 18%.

+3 St. George incorporation could mean major layoffs: 'The nightmares of this are huge' The incorporation of St. George could mean hundreds of layoffs in city-parish government, the closing of up to five fire stations and sharp cu…

In their response to the Broome-led lawsuit, they argued Broome lacked the authority to contest the incorporation because she's not the "governing authority" of Baton Rouge and that Cole needed approval from the Metro Council first before he could jump in as a plaintiff, which he did not get.

As for Cormier, the organizers' legal team pointed out that she doesn't live within the proposed boundaries of St. George.

The fourth named plaintiff in Broome's lawsuit, Baton Rouge attorney Lewis Unglesby, was never mentioned in their petition to the court. Unglesby lives within the boundaries of the proposed city.

The state laws that outline how incorporation can occur and subsequently be challenged states "any municipality which might be adversely affected or an elected official of the governing authority of such municipality, can file petitions contesting an incorporation."

It can also be challenged by any elector or property owner residing in the proposed city, according to the statute

Lawyers for St. George ask courts to toss suit filed to block incorporation St. George organizers want the court to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to block incorporation of the new city, arguing among other things that Mayo…