The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted along racial and party lines Wednesday to approve new districts that likely will maintain the status quo of five Black Democrats and seven White Republicans, even though the 2020 census showed a plurality of the parish is now Black.
The decision sets the district map for the 12-member body for the next decade and will first be used during elections in the fall of 2024.
Interest groups, including the local chapter of the NAACP, have already said they intend to take legal action if the council doesn't approve a plan that increases in minority representation, which the group has already done for maps produced at the state Legislature and for the parish's School Board.
That message was reiterated during the public comment portion of a special meeting Wednesday.
"I urge you to be different. I urge you to look differently, and if not, I can assure you this city is looking at litigation," said Eugene Collins, president of the local NAACP chapter. "Why spend that money when the numbers are clear? This body should be represented by mostly African Americans. ”
The vote came after dozens of people spoke in support of both plans over the course of more than two hours.
Those supporting the map that was approved largely came from Councilwoman Adams' District 11. They said the council's other plans would divide several neighborhoods in District 11 between multiple council districts and weaken their representation.
Adams, who motioned to approve the map that eventually passed, said her vote simply represented what her constituents were asking her to do.
"Knowing about trying to keep unified voices as much as possible because we know when we split up neighborhoods, we split up projects ... we become less effective in moving projects forward, we become less effective at representing people," Adams said.
Black interest groups and council members urged people to speak at the meeting in favor of a sixth majority Black district, and a majority of those who spoke at the meeting were in favor of that plan.
Those supporting a sixth minority district said representation for Black voters is already divided by the current makeup of the council and the redistricting was an opportunity to make the council more fair to those voters.
The council currently is made up of seven White Republicans and five Black Democrats. District 8 has the closest divide between White and Black populations with 44% White and 37.5% Black and is represented by Denise Amoroso, a Republican.
Of the 456,781 people who live in the parish, 42.9% identified as White and 45.2% as Black, the Census found. People identifying as Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander or "some other race" collectively comprise 6.8% of the parish.
In terms of the voting age population — residents who are 18 or older — it’s closer to an even split. Mike Hefner, East Baton Rouge’s hired demographer, calculates that Black residents represent 43.9% of all voters and White residents represent 44.3%.
Eight plans were posted on the council's website Wednesday for the members to consider during the special meeting. The discussion centered around only two — one that creates the 6:6 split the council's Democrats have been gunning for and the approved map that leaves things things status quo.
The map that would have created a sixth majority Black district in District 1, represented by Republican Brandon Noel. That map divides Baker between District 1 and 2, while adding a large expanse of the far north of the parish to District 2.
"The alternative plan ... using race as the motivating factor and it split communities of interest such as Chaneyville, Baker and Scotlandville and reduced compactness and continuity in doing so," Noel said.
The approved map corrected deviations in population between the districts by making as small of an impact as possible, which is why Noel supported it, he said.
The decision still frustrated the city's Democrats.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement following the meeting expressing disappointment in the vote.
"My vision for Baton Rouge has always been for our city to be a community of peace, prosperity, and progress," Broome wrote. "The only way this is achievable is for us to commit ourselves to equity and social justice within our Parish, starting with the most fundamental right of equal representation."
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole, a Democrat, urged his colleagues to support a sixth majority Black district, pointing back to the council's decision in January 2021 to elect him as the council leader.
"Take a chance again," Cole said. "A 6:6 council is fair. I think a 6:6 council allows us an opportunity to have really critical conversations about the issues that matter most to us in our communities because ultimately we all want the same thing."
After the vote, Cole put his head down and remarked "I don't know what to say" before adjourning the special meeting.
District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks, a Democrat, said the vote mattered little because a judge was certain to side with the groups threatening litigation and force the council to redraw the maps to include a sixth minority district.
"My colleagues know that it's wrong and that it's headed to a lawsuit, but they were probably all afraid to go down in history as giving us a 6-6 vote," Banks said. "It's to preserve their own political life."