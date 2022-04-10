The city of Gonzales will kick off a three-day party for its 100th birthday this month with the unearthing of a time capsule buried 25 years ago that holds a videotape — and a VCR to play it with.
"They had the foresight to do that," said Scot Byrd, chief administrative officer for the city.
Going inside the next time capsule that will be buried during the centennial celebration will be interviews with longtime residents recorded — and put on a flash drive, Byrd said.
Byrd is co-chair of a committee of city staff and residents that's been planning for the city's party since December.
Gonzales was incorporated as a village on April 15, 1922, by Louisiana Gov. John Parker. It became a town in 1952, then a city in 1977.
Since its 100th anniversary falls on Easter weekend this year, the centennial celebrations will be held on the following weekend, April 22 to 24.
"There will be music, food and history, something for everybody," said Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux.
The planning committee, with the help of more than 100 sponsors, has lined up live music with performances by Na Na Sha, Kenny Fife, Rhett and Thad Glindmeyer, Kenny Cornett, and Center Stage Performing Arts Academy. Roland Doucet's Rockin' Cajun Show will also be broadcast live during the celebration.
A jambalaya cook-off, 5K fun run, arts-and-crafts show and a non-denominational prayer service are planned, and the weekend will wrap up on Sunday, April 24, with the burial of the 100th-year time capsule at 3:30 p.m. in front of City Hall on South Irma Boulevard.
In short order after that will be the Na Na Sha concert, the naming of the centennial jambalaya champion and a fireworks show.
Gonzales city councilman and former state representative Johnny Berthelot was mayor of the city, on the occasion of its 75th anniversary in 1997.
The late Allen Guillot, who was chair of the planning and zoning commission then, said, "'We need to have a time capsule!'" Berthelot remembers.
"We talked about putting things on tape, and he said, 'You better put a player in there, because they won't have that in the future,'" Berthelot said.
Scot Byrd, with the city's administration, said, "We're going to convert that video to digital and put it online."