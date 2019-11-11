Cold weather sweeping the country east of the Rockies is expected to bring record-breaking low temperatures to Louisiana this week.

There's even a 30% chance for snow flurries in the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday morning.

"Records are likely to be broken for much of Louisiana on Wednesday morning," Bob Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell, said Monday night.

Expected area showers moving out ahead of the cold front might usher in a brief period of snowfall between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Wagner said.

"We are not expecting any accumulation, if it happens," he said.

A freeze warning has been issued for the Baton Rouge area from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, with temperatures expected to drop into the 20s for anywhere from five to 12 hours, the National Weather Service said.

Affected parishes in the region are East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, St. Tammany and Washington.

Local shelters for the homeless were already preparing Monday for higher demand.

"We have a bunch of sleeping pads to put down on the floor and additional cots and additional food," said Drex Edwards, manager of The Salvation Army's Center of Hope men's shelter.

Men normally leave the shelter at 6:30 each morning if the temperature is 40 degrees or above, Edwards said, but with this week's forecast, the shelter doesn't expect that to be happening.

"They can stay until it warms up. We're not going to put anybody out in the cold," Edwards said.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which operates two men's shelters and a shelter for women, single parents and their children, and families, was also preparing for the freezing weather ahead.

The men's shelters, designed in a dormitory-like style, typically have 51 beds together; when the temperatures drop below 40 degrees, the men's shelters offer 37 additional beds total, said Michael Acaldo, the chief executive officer of the nonprofit.

The third shelter, which houses women, single parents with children, and families, is built along the lines of a small hotel, with private living spaces, Acaldo said.

There, he said, the shelter is able to add a few beds in the common areas when temperatures plunge.

A new addition for the third shelter which is now under construction and expected to open in February will bring 36 more beds, Acaldo said.

The Society of Vincent de Paul is seeking donations for cold-weather gear like blankets, gloves, caps, children's winter underwear and rain gear, he said.

"We're trying to get the word out," Acaldo said. "It's something that's so important."

Sgt. Don Coppola, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police, said if patrol officers see someone on the streets in need, the officers will assist them to the best of their abilities to get them to shelter.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is advising residents at home to:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets.

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords.

Never use stoves or ovens to heat homes.

Never overfill fireplaces or wood-burning stoves.

Never leave candles, open flames or space heaters unattended.

Have working smoke alarms.

Baton Rouge's animal shelter, Companion Animal Alliance, is enclosed and heated, though small animals, like puppies, kittens and cats, will probably get extra bedding, Director Jillian Sergio said.

Sergio urged those with outdoor pets to bring them indoors; if that's not possible, doghouses with warm bedding should be provided.

People caring for a stray or feral cat should make sure there's some type of outdoor shelter available for the cat, with warm, dry bedding inside, she said.

Styrofoam coolers turned on their side and lined with warm bedding is one type of shelter that can be provided, Sergio said.

"If temperatures go below freezing, people need to also constantly check on the outdoor water bowls," she said.

The Red Cross also advises that residents wrap their home's exposed water pipes, let water drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes, and open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.

For outdoor plants, the LSU AgCenter suggests that plants in containers and hanging baskets be moved into buildings where the temperature will stay above freezing.

If that's not possible, group the plants together and cover them with plastic.

Small plants in the ground can be covered by a few inches of mulch for a few days, the AgCenter said.

Larger, outdoor plants can be protected by arranging a simple structure around them, covered with fabric or plastic.

"The cold weather is already on its way," said Wagner, with the National Weather Service.

At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had dropped to the mid-30s and in Oklahoma City, it was in the mid-20s, he said.

Houston was in the 70s late Monday afternoon, "but not for much longer," Wagner said.