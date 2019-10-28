GONZALES — In the final year before the 2020 reassessment in Ascension Parish, continued new home construction and industrial activity have pushed up the total assessed value of properties in the parish by nearly 10% over 2018 to a combined $1.44 billion, new figures show.
The increase in 2019 assessed values shows the recovery since the August 2016 flood continues to be strong and marks the largest one-year increase since 2013, when Assessor M. J. "Mert" Smiley Jr. first took office and used aerial imagery to bring thousands of previously unassessed structures onto the tax rolls, the assessor's statistics show.
Assessed values, a percentage of the market value for properties, are used to calculate the annual tax bill for a homeowner or business.
While an abstract figure, the total assessed value of $1.44 billion puts a real number on the parish tax base, before homestead, industrial or other property tax exemptions take effect. The number also offers an annual measure of the cumulative impact of economic activity.
Six years ago, in 2013, total assessed value in Ascension was just less than $1.04 billion, the assessor's figures show.
Smiley was quick to point out in a recent interview that the increases in overall home values in 2019 don't reflect a wholesale review of existing properties, which happens in the once-every-four-years reassessment next year, but come from new construction.
"The increase you see here is just normal growth," he said.
The Parish Council and the state Tax Commission have approved the 2019 parish tax rolls with these higher values. Bills are expected to go out Nov. 1, a month earlier than usual, officials said.
The bills will still be due at the end of the year, but Smiley and Sheriff Bobby Webre said they agreed to put the bills out earlier to give residents an extra month to pay.
According to the assessor's estimate, the rising values in 2019 should mean all local governments that collect property taxes can expect some kind of property tax revenue increase once bills are paid by early 2020: the School Board, a $6.1 million increase; the library, an $860,000 increase; the sheriff, a $1.95 million increase; the parish, a $360,000 increase for general government.
Though assessments on existing properties generally haven't risen in 2019, Smiley noted taxpayers can still expect an increase in their tax bills because of higher millage rates.
A new parishwide 1-mill tax for the parish animal shelter, which voters approved last Dec. 8, will show up on tax bills for the first time, along with slight increases from the renewal or rolling forward of existing millage rates, he said.
East bank residents can expect a 1.19-mill tax increase, while west bank residents can expect a 1.08-mill increase, Assessor's Office figures show. For a home with a fair market value of $250,000, the increases mean an extra $20.83 on an east bank bill and an extra $18.90 on a west bank bill.
Perhaps one of the more interesting insights from the 2019 tax rolls is that the increase in residential values has been fueled not only by overall growth but also by more valuable new home construction.
New home building permits are up about 25% compared with 2018 but only slightly ahead of 2017, according to the assessor's tallies.
Smiley said his assessment figures show a greater number of homes with a market value in the $300,000 to $350,000 range are being built in Ascension than in years past, also helping to drive up overall assessed values.
According to Multiple Listing Service data, the median market value of all new homes sales since October 2015 has floated between about $225,000 and $295,000, but sat at $250,000 in September.
Despite those overall figures, Ginger Maulden, a real estate agent selling homes in Ascension for 19 years, said Smiley's analysis of more higher value home sales is spot on. She said that the number of new homes worth $285,000 or more that have sold has more than tripled since 2014, from 60 to 75 in 2014 to 250 through this September.
While Ascension has tougher subdivision standards and applied impact fees on new construction in recent years, Maulden didn't see those changes as major factors in the higher prices. She said more large, higher cost homes are being sold because more are being built. Low interest rates are making them more affordable, Maulden added.
"It goes back to the old supply and demand. We have the supply now, so people are able to purchase it," said Maulden, a past president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors and member of its Ascension Council Realtor Board.
On the industrial side, Justin Champlin, Smiley's chief deputy assessor, said fair market values for industrial property have risen by $487.5 million in 2019.
Smiley and Champlin attributed that increase to normal, new activity and not to older facilities ending their 10-year exemptions and coming onto the tax rolls.
But Champlin did say changes that Gov. John Bel Edwards made to the industrial tax exemption program a few years ago are also starting to have an upward effect.
One of those changes largely ended new 10-year exemptions on maintenance projects for existing facilities, often called turnarounds.
"This is the first year we're finally starting to see that transition," Champlin said. "Because we've been getting those numbers the last couple years, but it finally has kind of hit its stride I guess."
The older state rules — before Edwards included local leaders in the decision making — allowed industrial exemptions for these maintenance improvements under what was called "miscellaneous capital additions." The exemption was capped at $5 million in value, but, cumulatively, those exemptions added up in industry-heavy parishes like Ascension.
Ten-year exemptions on miscellaneous capital additions approved in Ascension between Jan. 1, 2009, and June 24, 2016, were expected to result in $143.5 million in foregone property tax revenue over the lives of those deals, a 2016 Assessor's Office analysis found.
The last of those tax exemption deals won't expire until mid-2026, the analysis showed.