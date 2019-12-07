A Baton Rouge medical student won big Saturday afternoon in Atlanta during the 11th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.
Andrea Gathercole, a Dutchtown High School alumna and senior at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, won the $100,000 grand prize scholarship after throwing the most footballs through an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds during halftime of the SEC Championship game between LSU and Georgia.
Gathercole competed against Max Wunsche, a senior studying veterinary health at Clemson University. After the win, she thanked God, and Dr Pepper, and gave a shout out to her friends and family in Baton Rouge, Natchitoches and Waco.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Meant to post this and got sidetracked. She hit (by my count) 8 in a row at one point. I want a 90s era-style Disney movie made about this day. pic.twitter.com/Sd3YwkLixu— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019
Gathercole was named as one of the competition's 20 finalists, ranging from ages 18-24 years old, after submitting a video application highlighting her volunteer work at medical clinics in Baton Rouge and Waco, and her desire to use her education to provide healthcare to low-income families.
"Growing up in a city affected by numerous floods and hurricanes, I know first hand how critical care saves lives," Gathercole says in her Tuition Giveaway bio. "I became an EMT to be at the forefront of care during all types of emergencies. I want to continue my education to become an Emergency Room Physician and serve in cities affected by natural disasters and in charitable hospitals."