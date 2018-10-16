As west bank residents grapple with the reality of a months-long closure of the Sunshine Bridge after a barge accident on the Mississippi River, concerns about access to timely medical care in an emergency have come to the fore.

Acadian Ambulance has directed more ambulances to the River Parishes and has a quicker trigger on aerial medical evacuations, a regional manager said.

A hospital director said the importance of his 25-bed critical access hospital in Donaldsonville has never been more apparent.

And one top Donaldsonville fire official thinks Thibodaux Regional Medical Center could become a stopgap location for some medical incidents, as opposed to traditional stops to Baton Rouge hospitals.

A crane barge being towed by Marquette Transportation upstream slammed into the southwest side of the Sunshine Bridge early Friday, causing extensive damage to supporting beams of the metal cantilever truss bridge.

State highway officials say bridge repairs are likely to take "months rather than days," and they have been making adjustments to the Plaquemine ferry in Iberville Parish and traffic lights in St. James Parish to better handle detouring traffic.

The bridge is in St. James Parish but links Donaldsonville and Gonzales in Ascension Parish. DOTD officials said Tuesday they are preparing for a full dose of post-closure traffic on Wednesday as Ascension Parish public school students return to class after a two-day fall break.

Justin Cox, Acadian Ambulance's operations manager for the capital region, said Acadian normally has one ambulance stationed in Donaldsonville, but the loss of the Sunshine Bridge has "changed the ballgame" for the regional ambulance service.

St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales and Baton Rouge hospitals, which are a 30-45 minute drive from the bridge, tended to receive many west bank patients. But Acadian Ambulance now must use the Plaquemine ferry, head north the Interstate 10 bridge in Port Allen or south to Veterans Memorial Bridge near Gramercy, detours that can add an hour at least.

The loss the Sunshine Bridge not only affects how quickly ambulances can get patients to hospitals, Cox said, but also how quickly ambulances can get over the west bank to back up one another during major incidents.

He added the service has already made one aerial evacuation in response to a recent farming accident that might have otherwise required an ambulance.

Officials with St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher and Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville said Tuesday they have not yet seen major changes in patient loads.

Meanwhile, the bridge closure falls smack dab in the middle of a running political fight over Donaldsonville’s hospital.

Vince Cataldo, administrator of Prevost Memorial, has been defending his hospital's importance to western Ascension for more than a year as parish government officials have pushed to take half of Prevost’s half-cent sales tax revenue and put it toward recreation.

Voters in western Ascension who will be dealing with Sunshine Bridge detours will be asked Nov. 6 to decide the first part of that plan: eliminating a quarter-cent from the hospital sales tax.

Hospital officials have argued the loss of the tax would endanger the hospital’s future.

“How many times have you heard us say, ‘If the bridge is out, you’ll have problems getting care.' If you’re critically ill, then the ambulance is not passing up the nearest facility, they go there for you to be stabilized,” Cataldo said.

He said Prevost has seen a slight uptick in patients since the bridge closure.

Parish officials have said the hospital is sitting on a $20 million surplus and could use those funds until revenues catch up with the remaining sales tax.

Parish Councilman Oliver Joseph, who has pushed for the tax vote, said he agrees on the importance of Prevost to Donaldsonville, even when the bridge is open, and argued Prevost isn't going anywhere.

“No one is saying close down the hospital,” Joseph said.

Meanwhile, Travis Cedotal, assistant fire chief in Donaldsonville, said the closure has not affected his department’s response times and that Acadian Ambulance has been responding well since the bridge has closed.

But he suggested it might become a more attractive option to send patients to Thibodaux.

For years, patients have asked to go to Baton Rouge hospitals when they have a choice, he said, even though Thibodaux Regional is about the same distance from Donaldsonville as Baton Rouge. But the bridge closure and major traffic jams might change that thinking, he said.

Cedotal added that the closure only highlights what has become clearer in recent years as Ascension has grown and traffic has backed up in Donaldsonville — a new Mississippi River bridge is needed somewhere between Baton Rouge and the Sunshine Bridge.

“They talked about it, but nothing’s happened yet,” he said.