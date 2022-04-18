The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on St. Joseph's Academy's plan to turn three empty lots into a parking lot, despite stiff opposition from neighbors of the school.
The commission's unanimous vote came after more than an hour of presentations, public comments and debate from people opposing and supporting the project.
The school asked the commission to grant a conditional use permit that would allow for a 44-space parking lot to be built on land directly across Broussard Street from the school. The school owns the land, located on either side of Hearthstone Drive, but it’s currently zoned for residential use only.
A series of school administrators spoke at the meeting to pitch the project.
The lot will be used for faculty and staff parking in order to free up additional spots on St. Joseph’s campus for students, administrators said. They pointed to student safety as the primary driver for the project because students who park off campus are forced to cross Broussard to access the school.
“The creation of parking lots on SJA’s owned property on Broussard Street for our faculty will free up parking spaces for our students,” academy President Rhorer Breen said. “This is, first and foremost, a safety issue. Our goal is to have as many students as possible parking on campus to limit the number of girls who park across campus and then walk across the busy … streets."
Several parents of students at the school also spoke in favor of the project, citing student safety.
Neighbors say if the permit is granted, it could lead to a “domino effect” of the school continuing to purchase property in the surrounding neighborhood for additional parking and sports facilities.
The neighbors point to the school’s master plan, which calls for the “acquisition of contiguous properties for parking and athletic needs,” as proof that further development could be requested.
They also cited concerns that a parking lot would worsen drainage problems in the area and the additional traffic would be a nuisance to homes adjacent to the lots.
Several green signs stating opposition to parking lots were posted in front of properties near the proposed project site Monday afternoon. Two large banners opposing the project also hung from houses directly adjacent to the project site.
A petition with 164 signatures in opposition to the project was submitted to the commission. The commission also received 349 comments in support of the project.
Residents of the area acknowledge that limited parking for the school is a problem. Students often park on residential roads rather than the school’s designated parking, said Karen Eddlemon, a resident who lives near the school.
“If you look at the campus, there's choices the academy has made to build other buildings in such a way that they could have used it for parking, if that was their priority,” Eddlemon said. “When they start trying to affect the entire neighborhood, it becomes a problem.”
This isn’t the first time St. Joseph’s has clashed with its neighbors over this issue.
The school in 2009 abandoned a similar proposal on the same lots to build additional parking for faculty and staff. The proposal for a 28-space lot was withdrawn ahead of a Metro Council meeting because the council was planning to side with neighbors who were objecting to the project, according to coverage by The Advocate.