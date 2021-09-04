Since Hurricane Ida knocked out power for much of south Louisiana, hundreds of thousands of people have turned to generators to keep homes and businesses running.
As energy crews slowly work to restore power, however, first responders have seen a surge in 911 calls about generator-related emergencies, including burns and fires. Because the machines emit carbon monoxide, officials say there’s also been a spike in poisonings from the colorless, odorless gas — some fatal.
The State Fire Marshal said four people in Louisiana this week died from carbon monoxide. In that same timeframe, the agency said it fielded reports of about a dozen generator burns and several house fires from people refueling still-running machines.
“All of this is preventable and we have to do better,” State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said in an advisory Friday.
Public safety officials are imploring people — many of whom face the prospect of enduring another week or two without power — to be careful when operating the notoriously dangerous devices.
“Mostly the problem is folks running them too close to the home or in garages,” Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said in a recent interview.
He said the most frequent 911 calls involve monitors detecting dangerously high carbon monoxide levels inside homes.
Between Sunday night and noon Wednesday, BRFD received 50 generator-related calls, which Monte partly attributed to the sweltering heat, intense humidity and lack of wind that’s driving people into the air-conditioned indoors.
Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said his agency this week has transported several people to the hospital for generator-caused carbon monoxide poisoning.
St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon LeDoux said that out of the 682 calls his agency received between Aug. 28 and Thursday, at least 50 involved carbon monoxide alarms going off or generator-related injuries.
Although none of the 911 calls to St. George Fire since Ida have been gravely serious, LeDoux said generator-caused deaths after major storms are common.
“There have been fatalities in the past where people have a large generator outside their window and left the window open,” he said. “The exhaust came in and they succumbed to that.”
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning or generator-related fires, first responders say the machines should stay outside at least 20 feet away from the building.The exhaust pipe should face outwards, he added, and all windows and doors to nearby buildings should stay closed.
Extension cords should also run through areas where they won’t be covered by furniture or risk being run over by vehicles. In heavily-populated areas, such as apartments and other group settings, Monte said residents should take turns running their generators to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.
The State Fire Marshal advisory said generators should be turned off and allowed to rest for 15 to 20 minutes before refueling. The advisory also said the machines need a break now and then to clear the air, and should never be used without a working carbon monoxide detector nearby.
Monte warned that the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can seem innocuous, starting out as a simple headache or symptoms that feel much like a common cold.
Anyone who thinks they’re experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning should turn off their generator immediately, open their windows and quickly leave the area to get medical help, he said.
Part of what makes carbon monoxide so dangerous, Monte said, is the way it can poison people with little warning.