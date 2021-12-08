Tigerland's bars are teaming up with Bud Light to crowdfund a pedestrian bridge, with the goal of allowing bar patrons to bypass the closed Bob Pettit Boulevard bridge that leads into the area.

Bud Light donated $5,000 to the fundraiser, which has a goal of $300,000.

Mockler Beverage Company, the local Budweiser distributor, organized the campaign days after droves of Tigerland patrons were filmed climbing up, falling from and jumping off of the partially demolished bridge. The scenes played out the first weekend after the aging bridge closed for replacement, and the work isn't expected to be completed until mid-2022, according to the city-parish.

"Due to the lack of access into this area and the safety of patrons being compromised, we decided to create a GoFundMe to help build a pedestrian bridge for Tigerland so that we can safely bring the fun back into the area," reads the fundraiser. "This pedestrian bridge has been long overdue, so let's make it happen."

The closure blocks the closest crossing into Tigerland from LSU.

Fred's Bar and Grill also reposted the fundraiser on its social media pages. Its owner, Marc Fraioli, has been lobbying the city-parish for months to install a temporary pedestrian bridge while the construction took place. City-parish officials have pushed back against the idea because the installation could delay the bridge replacement and it would be unlikely to receive regulatory approval due to nearby train tracks.

Fraioli celebrated the move by the two companies.

“Sometimes you just have to stand up for what’s right," Fraioli said. "In today's climate, it's kind of difficult to take a stand without offending people, but that’s what they did and I'm grateful for it.”

The city-parish continued to emphasize the improbability of such a project, even if enough money becomes available.

"City-Parish is continuing to have conversations with area businesses about their proposed alternatives like a pedestrian bridge," city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said in a statement. "It is unlikely regulators or the railroad company would approve such a project in a timely manner, but City-Parish will continue to work with the business owners to potentially pursue the option."

Mockler did not immediately respond to a request to comment for this article.

The long odds for the fundraiser to achieve its goal didn't trouble Fraioli.

“I’ve heard several reasons of why this wont work -- because of the railroads, because of the right of ways," Fraioli said. "I don’t need different scenarios of why it won’t work, just the one scenario that will.”